Christchurch council wants proposals for historic Godley House site

Diamond Harbour might at last get a new restaurant, bar, cafe or guest accommodation if Christchurch City Council can find someone to build and run it.

A decade after the heritage Godley House was demolished because of earthquake damage, the council has issued a request for proposals for the site.

Godley House, built as a home in the 1880s, was operated at various times as a restaurant, guest house and function venue.

The site is inside the Stoddart Point recreation reserve, which overlooks Lyttelton Harbour and is owned by the council.

Locals in the harbourside community have been wanting action on the land for years.

Council prepared a development plan called “Getting to the Point” for the area in 2013 with suggestions including a cafe/bar, playground and outdoor theatre.

In mid-2019, frustrated Diamond Harbour residents asked the council to get on with planning for the site, leading to a meeting with senior council staff.

The council launched a public consultation process to ask whether residents wanted the land left vacant or redeveloped.

Hospitality, a library, gallery, or farmers market were among the suggestions put forward.

Another consultation process to resolve the status and use of the site was included in the Banks Peninsula Community Board’s plan for 2020 to 2022.

This week the council has issued tender documents, giving interested business people until June 7 to lodge proposals.

The documents call for someone wanting to fund, construct and operate a commercial hospitality business, leasing up to 1500 square metres of the reserve from the council for at least 11 years and up to 33 years.

It will be up to applicants to say how much rent they would pay for the land, a sum which could be linked to the business’ revenue.

Proposals will be assessed mainly on the planned use, but also on the rent amount, how sustainable the operation would be, and the people behind the proposal and their track record in business.

Christine Turner, a local resident and secretary of the Diamond Harbour Community Association, said it was “fantastic” that proposals were finally being sought and she thought there would be businesses interested.

“We’ve been waiting a very long time for this to happen, it’s been 11 years.”

Turner said Godley House had been a popular destination and wedding and function venue, and an appealing spot for lunches on the lawn. It has attracted locals as well as visitors arriving on the ferry, she said.

“A lot of people want another Godley House. When it was demolished we lost the heart of our village.”