Three waters group criticised for only 'tinkering at the edges' rather than proposing real change

The Government is pushing ahead with its reforms of drinking, waste and storm water services.

A group tasked with improving the Government’s proposed three waters reform has only “tinkered at the edges” and ended up producing “a lemon”, say local government leaders in Canterbury.

But others say recommendations made by the three waters working group have gone a long way to addressing concerns of councils and the public.

The group has made 47 recommendations it hopes the Government will adopt as part of its reforms of drinking, waste and storm water services.

The group, which included iwi representatives and mayors from across New Zealand, said it has produced a model that placed water and the health of communities at the centre of all decision-making.

READ MORE:

* Three Waters working group recommends councils take shareholding of new entities

* Three Waters: Auckland mayor makes last stand over aspects of Govt reforms

* ‘It’s a dog’s breakfast’: Ruapehu joins Three Waters revolt

* Waikato leaders vow to fight 'draconian' waters reform agenda

* New Plymouth District Council approves feedback to Government on Three Waters reform



Its proposal retained public ownership and ensured local representation, the group said.

The Government is pushing through reforms that will see it transfer control of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure from councils to four independent regional entities.

Many councils, including Christchurch, have opposed the proposed reform model.

The working group recommended that councils become shareholders of the new water entities, with one share being allocated to each council for every 50,000 people within their territory.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon says he is not surprised the working group has been unable to affect any real change.

But, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon​ said he found it “astounding” that despite universal negative feedback from the sector, lack of public support and a flawed model, the group opted to only tinker at the edges.

“Like other mayors across New Zealand I’m disappointed but not surprised the working group haven’t been able to affect any real change.”

Gordon said the group was limited to what it could do because of the narrow terms of reference agreed with the Government.

Christchurch city councillor Sam MacDonald​ said the public had been “sold a lemon” and he was irritated because people were being told the group had solved all the issues.

“It’s just complete rubbish.”

STUFF The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition. Video first published on October 27, 2021.

MacDonald said he was concerned around the narrative that councils would be shareholders, but under the recommendation the shares held no value and would not sit on the council’s balance sheet like its other shareholdings did.

“If it’s not going to be on the balance sheet then we do not own them”.

Grey district mayor Tania Gibson​ agreed, saying the shareholding did not protect the council’s assets.

“We still have not got any ownership. It’s still a blatant theft of assets.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says the working group listened to its communities and heard about the importance of owning assets.

However, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, who was on the working group, said establishing a shareholder model was a significant way forward, and she hoped the Government adopted it because she believed it clarified the situation.

Coming up with the recommendations was a challenging and intense process, Dalziel said, but she believed the group listened to its communities and heard about the importance of owning the assets.

Establishing shareholdings was a traditional mechanism for recognising ownership and was one people could understand, she said.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton​ said he believed the group’s recommendations were a helpful step towards influencing the reforms, and he strongly urged the Government to accept them.

“The report goes a long way to addressing concerns surrounding ownership, privatisation and most importantly retaining a local voice in decision-making.”

Broughton said he particularly supported the recommendation to appoint an independent water services ombudsman where people could turn to with complaints.

Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD), an action group with 31 member councils, has criticised the findings, and said the Government had deliberately limited the working group’s scope, so it posed no threat.

C4LD has presented two alternative three waters models - council owned with stronger regulation, and a new council owned enterprise (COE) model.

Gordon, C4LD’s deputy chairman, said he hoped the Government listened to feedback from the whole sector and not just the working group.

“We believe there is still hope for reform which will result in better water for everyone.”

Auckland mayor Phil Goff, who was also on the working group, has come out against its recommendations.