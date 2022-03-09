Police appeal for information after person critically injured in Dunedin crash

Emergency services are responding to an incident on North Rd, Dunedin on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Dunedin which left one person with critical injuries.

Several police cars and a fire truck were at the scene on North Rd, near Northumberland St, North East Valley on Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 4.15pm.

Nearby residents said they saw a man on the ground struggling to breathe.

An ambulance had since taken the patient away.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle responded to the “motor vehicle incident”.

One person was treated at the scene and was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

STUFF Emergency services at North Rd, Dunedin after a crash.

Police said they were aware a man in a silver car had spoken to the driver after witnessing the crash and thought he could assist with the investigation.

“This man was not involved in the incident and police working to piece together the circumstances of the crash would appreciate any information he has.

“We encourage this person to please get in contact with police on 105 and quote event number P049865552.”