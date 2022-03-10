Council unanimously decides to grant Governor's Bay jetty restoration a $1.5m ratepayer loan

Work to replace the Governors Bay jetty is expected to start in August.

A community project to repair a jetty damaged in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake has been granted a $1.5 million ratepayer loan despite council staff recommending the loan be declined.

Christchurch City Council made a unanimous decision on Thursday to award the loan to a community trust that owns the Governors Bay jetty.

Council community funding team leader Sam Callander​ said the trust was not able to provide robust security for the loan and if the trust defaulted, the money would need to be repaid through rates or additional borrowing.

However, trust chairwoman Prue Miller​ said the trust hoped it did not have to draw down on the loan and if it did, it was confident it could repay the loan via fundraising.

The trust took over ownership of the 300m long jetty from the council in November 2019 after the council decided in 2016 to sell it to the trust for $1.

The trust would repair the jetty and sell it back to the council for $1, once the restoration is complete.

The trust needed the loan to secure a fixed price contract it had already agreed with a contractor. If the loan had not been approved the entire project would have been delayed and the cost would have escalated, Miller said.

Miller said the trust had assets worth $1.6m, made up of timber and steel, but Callander said that figure was the cost of those materials to the trust. It was not the resale value.

Work on the jetty was expected to start in August and would be finished in February.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Work on a new Governors Bay jetty is expected to finish in February 2023.

The council had previously said it was going to cost $7.8m to repair, but it had no plans to do so.

The trust believed it could repair the jetty for under half that cost. The current budget is $3.5m, plus a 10 per cent contingency.

Following the repair, the jetty will be sold back to the council for $1.

The council has already approved a $935,000 grant and the trust planned to request a further $400,000 this year. The trust has contributed $900,000 in fundraising and pro bono work.

Callander said the council’s potential exposure to the project could end up being $2.9m, which was most of the projected cost.

However, Miller pointed out the council’s contribution would be much lower than the $7.8m it originally estimated.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Locals are buying pieces of the Governors Bay jetty to help restore it after it was wrecked in the quakes and the council deemed it too expensive to repair. (Video first published November 2019)

She urged councillors to consider the project as a whole rather than look solely at the loan application.

The trust would now be able to take its fundraising to the next level, she said.

Callander also raised concerns about the trust’s ability to raise money to pay off a council loan because people were more likely to be motivated to donate money towards the actual restoration.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel thanked the trust for all its work, and she said she loved the fact the community had taken the lead with the project.

“It’s not a community sitting back having something done for them. It’s the community taking proactive action.”

Australian hardwood was being imported for the piles and timber for the planks and balustrades was sourced from a privately owned eight-hectare eucalyptus forest near Little River.

About 30 eucalyptus trees were felled in December 2019 and were later milled using mainly volunteer labour at a sawmill near Rangiora.

The jetty, which is the same length as the New Brighton Pier, dates back to 1874 when steam launches ran from Lyttelton to Governors Bay twice a day.

The new jetty will have a pontoon at the end and space to store kayaks.