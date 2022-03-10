Three people injured after early-morning crash near Lyttelton Tunnel

One person has been seriously injured after a crash near the Lyttelton Tunnel (file photo).

A person has been seriously injured after an early-morning crash in the portside Christchurch suburb of Lyttelton.

Emergency services were called to the Lyttleton Tunnel roundabout at around 4am following reports of a serious crash.

A police spokeswoman said a single vehicle was involved.

One person suffered serious injuries, she said, and two others had received minor injuries.

The serious crash unit was advised.

The Lyttelton Tunnel remained open to traffic, but the eastbound turning lane of Norwich Quay is closed at the roundabout.

Motorists are advised to take care it has been cleared.