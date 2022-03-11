Lawn of Christchurch square used for anti-mandate occupation to be ripped up and replaced

Aerial footage of Cranmer Square after the anti-mandate protesters moved on ahead of their deadline for leaving on March 10.

The entire lawn of Christchurch’s Cranmer Square will be ripped up and replaced after it was left scarred and with dead grass from a three-week anti-government mandate occupation.

But city council staff say the move had been on the cards, regardless of the protest.

The public park is now pockmarked with patches of dead grass from tents, gazebos, portable toilets barbecues and even a trampoline that formed the anti-mandate campsite that was illegally set up in the park on February 14.

It will be fenced off for at least the next 10 weeks while the new grass beds in.

Residential landscape contractor Mike Sinclair said his “ballpark” guess was that leaving the damaged grass to regrow naturally could take months, but digging up and re-sowing the 200 square metre area would cost around $70,000.

Anti-mandate protesters had been camping in the square since February 14.

Along with the tents and toilets, several cars and at one stage a bus were parked on the grass.

All protesters had left peacefully by Wednesday evening, police telling the protesters that anyone who remained camping on Thursday would be removed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The square has been left pockmarked with patches of dead grass from the occupation.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Canterbury police district commander, superintendent John Price, welcomed the peaceful end to the protest.

“This is the outcome we have been seeking since council staff first began working with police three weeks ago,” Dalziel said on Thursday.

“It has been a difficult situation for everyone, particularly the residents who live around Cranmer Square.”

Council’s head of parks Andrew Rutledge said they were going to take the opportunity to completely remove the grass and sow new lawn that needs less upkeep.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cranmer Square on Thursday morning, after anti-mandate protesters left following three weeks of camping out.

“The type of grass that was sown in both Cranmer Square and Latimer Square grows at a rapid rate and requires an excessive amount of maintenance.

“For some time we have been planning to replace it with a more suitable type of grass.”

Rutledge said this was the best time of the year for this type of work, and there were no Anzac Day commemorations planned in Cranmer Square this year.

After re-sowing Cranmer Square, council staff would move onto Latimer Square.

Temporary fencing has been erected around the square so the lawn work – funded through the council’s parks maintenance budget – can be done.

“We don’t people walking on the lawn until it is established, so it is likely the fencing will need to stay in place until June.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and Canterbury police district commander, superintendent John Price, welcomed the peaceful end to the protest.

Nearby residents reported feeling intimidated by the protest, and concerned about its size.

Cranmer Square has also been the site of several anti-Government rallies led by The Freedoms and Rights Coalition in recent months.

According to a social media post by the group, its anti-Government “peaceful family rally” planned for this Saturday will take place in Hagley Park instead.