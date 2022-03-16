Earthquake repairs spell 18-month closure of popular Christchurch library

South Library in Colombo St was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

One of Christchurch’s busiest suburban libraries will close next year for about 18 months.

South Library in Beckenham was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes and while temporary strengthening work was done the following year, long-term repairs are yet to be completed.

The work, which was approved by Christchurch City Council in 2016, had been planned for 2018 once the central library Tūranga opened, but the council deferred the project until after the new $36 million Hornby library, service centre and pool facility opens early next year.

Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson​ said the work was deferred to ensure another facility was available within the library network.

While the South Library was damaged in the earthquakes, it is safe to occupy and has remained a popular and well-used community hub, Robertson said.

It is the third-busiest suburban library, behind Fendalton and Shirley, with 4552 weekly visitors. Of the council’s suburban libraries it has the highest number of items issued this financial year, with 8918 each week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff South Library is Christchurch's third-busiest suburban library, behind Fendalton and Shirley.

Robertson estimated the work was likely to take 18 months, but this would not be confirmed until after the scope and cost of the repairs had been finalised.

The council has budgeted $12.6m for the work, $4m more than it planned to spend when approving the repair in 2016. Back then the work was expected to cost $8.6m and take 10 to 12 months.

The Warren and Mahoney-designed South Library and Beckenham Service Centre was built in 2003 at a cost of $6m.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The South Library repairs will start next year after a new Hornby library and service centre and pool opens.

Robertson said temporary library facilities could be set up, but the council would assess the need closer to the time.

South Library staff will work from other library locations while the work takes place, she said.

Groups that regularly meet at the library will either need to relocate to another library or venue, or can use the temporary facility if one is established.

South is the last library in the council’s network to undergo earthquake repairs.

In July 2012 it was closed after a detailed engineering evaluation showed the building had a seismic capacity of between 10 and 20 per cent of the new building standard. It reopened in December of that year after work was done to strengthen it while long-term options were considered.