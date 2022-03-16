Popular Bread & Circus buskers festival cancelled over Covid-19 controls

Mulletman performs his act during the World Buskers Festival outside the Christchurch Art Gallery in 2019.

The popular Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival has been cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid-19 pandemic controls.

The event was scheduled to take place from April 22 to May 1 as an open-air event in Victoria Square and The Commons in central Christchurch.

Festival director Scott Maidment said the cancellation was due to uncertainty over when the red light setting of pandemic controls, which limits crowds to 100 people, would end.

He said he was “incredibly disappointed” the festival would not happen this year.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch’s tally of cancelled summer events and lost dollars mounting

* World Buskers Festival, other events postponed due to 'ambiguity' of Covid rules

* Circus stars, opera singers and brass band will launch Christchurch buskers festival

* Australian financial woes will not affect NZ buskers festival, organisers say



George Heard/Stuff The Biggest Little Circus perform as part of the festival in 2018.

“[It] could only take place under orange or green settings and the ongoing uncertainty regarding when traffic lights will change prevents us from delivering a successful event for all artists and stakeholders involved,’’ he said.

“Unfortunately, this well-loved event has also been claimed by Covid-19 in 2022, but we look forward to bringing a revitalised version of this excellent event back to Christchurch in 2023.”

Maidment’s event company, Strut and Fret, was appointed by ChristchurchNZ to run the World Buskers Festival in 2018.

ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie said they could not say how much money had been invested in the 2022 festival before cancellation.

“ChristchurchNZ are still working through contractual negotiations with Strut & Fret regarding the cancellation of the 2022 festival. Until this process has concluded, we are unable to provide more detail on costs incurred for delivery of the 2022 Bread & Circus.”

She said Strut & Fret were working on an application to the Government’s financial support fund for events cancelled by Covid-19 controls.

“This is a significant process, which could take up to two months.”

Maidment said the cancellation would not have a financial effect on his company.

“As part of Strut & Fret NZ’s risk mitigation for this event, we prepared for this eventuality, and it won’t have a negative financial impact to either of these entities.”

Finnie said they would now plan for an event in January next year.

“We have worked hard to bring Bread & Circus to Ōtautahi Christchurch this year, but ultimately the current Omicron wave across New Zealand has made it impossible,” she said.

The festival was originally meant to be held in February, but was last year postponed to Easter.

Last year’s festival featured exclusively Kiwi performers and no international acts in response to the Covid-19 border restrictions.

The original two-year contract with Strut & Fret in 2018 required the company to cover any festival losses. The company was then appointed to run the festival for 2021 and 2022.

ChristchurchNZ invested $790,000 in total for the 2019 and 2020 festival, while the council invested $150,000 in 2019 and $200,000 in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic controls also led to the postponement of the musical Matilda at the Isaac Theatre Royal by local theatre company Showbiz.

Showbiz general manager Craig Ogilvie said the uncertainty of the traffic light system led to the show being postponed from April 14 to September.

“As we are currently still in Covid alert level red, with no indication that we will be switching to orange, coupled with Omicron cases continuing to increase, we have made the decision to postpone the season until September 2022,’’ he said.

“A sudden increase in the number of positive and household contact cases within the cast recently has only reinforced the need for this decision.”