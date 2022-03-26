Man charged with assaulting his father in Christchurch overnight

A 30-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday charged with assault with intent to injure.

A man has appeared in court after allegedly assaulting his father in Christchurch.

Police were called to a property in Woolston, near the Tannery shopping arcade, following a report of an injured man about 1am, a spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition. Police added the person remained in a stable condition.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

A 30-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday before a Justice of the Peace charged with assault with intent to injure.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested after assault seriously injured victim

* Woman fighting for her life after allegedly being attacked with a weapon

* Police guard Christchurch property overnight after person critically injured



The man, who allegedly assaulted his father, was granted interim name suppression. He was remanded on bail and will next appear again next month.

A scene examination would take place over the weekend while investigators established the circumstances of the incident, the police spokeswoman said.

The property was taped off and a tent was erected next door on Saturday morning.

One nearby neighbour, who asked not to be named, said her partner came across police officers at the property early on Saturday morning. She had been awake around the time of the assault but had not heard anything, she said.

She was not aware of any serious incidents happening in the area in the four years her family had lived at the home and was shocked to hear of the assault.

Another nearby resident said he could hear noises like boy racers going up and down the street about 1am but it was not uncommon. It was concerning to have a serious incident so close to home, he said.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

“As the matter is now before the courts police are unable to comment further.”