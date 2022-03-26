Concerns for welfare of missing Hokitika man

Dwayne, 41, has been reported missing from his Hokitika home, and police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

Dwayne was last seen by his family on Friday morning and was reported missing from his Hokitika home, police said.

The 41-year-old left in his dark green 1995 Toyota Hilux Surf station wagon, registration ZE4469.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Dwayne or his vehicle since yesterday morning,” police said.

Anyone with information that would help with his search should call police on 105 and quote file number 220325/3707.