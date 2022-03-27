Protest marches on in Christchurch despite drop in numbers

The Freedom and Rights Coalition anti-mandate protest on Sunday. Protesters wait for the march to start at Cranmer Square.

A depleted crowd of protesters gathered in Cranmer Square in Christchurch on Sunday for a march organised by anti-mandate group The Freedom and Rights Coalition.

Despite the square being fenced off, protesters gathered on a side road before marching through the city.

The group has marched several times in past months, calling for Covid-19 vaccine mandates to be dropped. Only about 400 people showed up on Sunday. Previous protests based at Cranmer Sq have attracted thousands.

The group is now calling for the New Zealand Bill of Rights to be enshrined as supreme law.

The Government significantly loosened Covid-19 rules last week, removing vaccine pass requirements, most vaccine mandates, QR code scanning, and outdoor gathering limits.