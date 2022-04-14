Willows poisoned to make way for native bush at Christchurch's Horseshoe Lake

Council rangers Robbie Hewson, left, and Michael ‘MJ’ Jackson, at the margin where native plants are regenerating after the poisoning of crack willows.

The exotic willow trees that dominate Christchurch’s Horseshoe Lake Reserve​ are coming down – slowly.

Christchurch City Council rangers are methodically poisoning the trees, but they will be left standing to provide habitat and other ecological services to birds, insects, spiders and microbial communities.

Over time, the trees are expected to collapse into the wetland and decompose, said Robbie Hewson,​ head ranger of the coastal and plains rangers team.​

The alternatives – logging the trees or aerial spraying – would be too disruptive at the sensitive ecological and cultural site, he said.

Council’s regional parks unit got $1.6 million from the Department of Conservation’s Jobs for Nature​ fund, which is Covid-19 response money.

Starting in October, 10 people were hired for plant and animal control work in reserves across the city, including at Horseshoe Lake, head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.​

In recent years, the council had been “holding our own” at Horseshoe Lake, Hewson said, and the new money gave them a “real opportunity to get on top of the weeds”.

Stuff visited Horseshoe Lake last week. At a site where willows were still living, the ground was almost completely shaded and passage through the undergrowth demanding and precarious.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Jackson bashes through the tangled understorey at Horseshoe Lake.

Thirty metres away, where willow were poisoned some years ago, the marshy ground was more open to the sky and dead willow formed a passable tangle.

Native wetland plants such as Carex secta​ and harakeke​ (flax) have a chance to colonise the area.

It’s tough and physical work, foreman Michael Jackson,​ known as MJ, said.​ The new recruits often returned from the wetland muddy, wet and exhausted.

The crew tackling Horseshoe were inexperienced, Jackson said. But when the Covid money runs out in three years time, they should be skilled at native conservation. Not just weed clearing, but also trapping, planting, health and safety and so forth.

In pre-European times, the lake was called Waikākāriki​ and was part of the extensive network of kāinga mahinga kai​ (food-gathering places) near the Ōtākaro-Avon River.​ An unfortified pā called Te Oranga​ stood on the shore.

Under the 1848 land sale known as Kemps Deed,​ the site was supposed to remain under Ngāi Tahu ownership. But the land was stolen and sold to settlers.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A pīwakawaka-fantail at Horseshoe Lake last week.

There are two types of willow in the reserve: crack and grey. Grey willow grows from wind-blown seed, but crack is the bigger problem because it can root from fallen branches. The crew has to drill holes along the full length of a fallen branch or stem and inject the herbicide.

Where either tree species is still standing, the crews drill multiple holes in the trunk near ground level and insert the glyphosate​ mix.

The Horseshoe Lake neighbourhood was red zoned after the 2011 earthquakes. Under the recovery plan, the neighbourhood becomes a storm water management area and wetland that is likely to be linked with Horseshoe Lake in some manner.

Wooden walkways through the U-shaped reserve were badly damaged in the quakes and there is no plan to reinstate them, despite the wishes of some.