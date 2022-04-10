Covid-19: 1288 new community case in Canterbury, 6718 nationwide

There have been 1288 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Canterbury on Sunday (File photo)

A total of 1288 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Canterbury on Sunday.

Nationwide, 6718 community cases were announced by the Ministry of Health, including 1170 in the Canterbury District Health Board area and 118 in the South Canterbury District Health Board area.

The Ministry said case numbers were continuing to decline, as well as the seven-day rolling average.

“Today's seven-day rolling average at 10,543 – last Sunday it was 13,543” it said.

There were no new deaths announced in Canterbury, but 12 more people died with Covid-19 nationwide.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive before or after their death.

The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

On Saturday, there were 1343 new cases in Canterbury – and one death.

There were also 162 cases in South Canterbury.

The Ministry of Health reported 8,531 new community cases of Covid-19 nationwide, as well as 635 hospitalisations and 11 deaths.

My Vaccine Pass – brought in as part of the Government's Covid-19 protection framework – was no longer required from April 4, although businesses could still use the system if they wanted to.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Rapid antigen test kits are still available for free at a number of sites across Canterbury (file photo).

From Tuesday, some Government vaccine mandates for workers were removed. Those still covered by the mandate include health and disability sector workers, including aged-care workers, along with prison staff and border and MIQ workers.

RATs are available for collection in Canterbury at: