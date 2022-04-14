What's on: Event highlights in Ōtautahi Christchurch this Easter weekend

The Crusaders will take on the Blues at Orangetheory Stadium in Addington on Friday.

Sunny skies are forecast for most of Easter weekend in Ōtautahi Christchurch and there are plenty of events planned, ranging from Easter egg hunts to musical performances and the most anticipated Super Rugby game of the season.

Here are a few highlights of what’s on.

Hidden Worlds Discovery Trail

Follow this trail to discover the hidden and unseen world within Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, Tūranga, Canterbury Museum and the Botanic Gardens.

Collect a free trail guide from any of those venues, but be warned there is a lot to pack in, and it might take more than one day to do it all.

The trail is running from 10am to 5pm from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, May 15.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders Vs Blues

In the most anticipated clash of the season, hometown favourites Crusaders will take on traditional rivals Auckland Blues at Orangetheory Stadium, Addington on Friday.

The game starts at 7.05pm. Tickets can be purchased Ticketek. Prices start at $8 for kids and $15 for adults.

Lee Kenny/Stuff A ferris wheel will be one of many rides on offer at the Christchurch Easter/Anzac Carnival.

Christchurch Easter/Anzac Carnival

The Canterbury A and P Showgrounds will come alive this Easter and also the following Anzac weekend with a bevy of carnival rides.

There will be about 14 different rides including the hurricane, ferris wheel, dodgems, water bumper boats, water rollers and a big range of inflatables.

Entry to the event is free, but there will be a cost for the rides. The carnival is open Friday to Monday from 10am to 7pm and from Friday, April 22 to Monday, April 25.

Mainland Tactix vs Northern Stars netball game

The move to the orange traffic light setting means the Tactix game against the Stars can now go ahead in front of crowds.

The ANZ Premiership match will be held at Christchurch Arena on Saturday from 4pm. Gates open at 3pm.

However, due to the short notice, only a restricted number of general admission tickets will be on sale.

Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido concert at the Arts Centre

Talented cellist Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido is back in his hometown of Christchurch after graduating from the Royal Academy of Music in London with a Master of Arts under cellist Hannah Roberts.

As a professional cellist, Bouterey-Ishido has been performing around the UK and Europe.

Bouterey-Ishido has been invited to perform at major festivals around the world, including the Schnittke Festival in London. Other significant performances include solo recitals in Japan, Italy and New Zealand.

He has also toured Europe extensively as a member of the Menuhin Academy Soloists under the direction of Maxim Vengerov.

He will be performing at the Great Hall at the Arts Centre on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and Concert Trust and Arts Centre Friends.

Buddha's Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Buddha’s birthday, commemorating the birth, enlightenment and final Nirvana of Buddha, at Fo Guang Shan Temple in Riccarton.

The event is running until April 17 and includes bathing of the Buddha, light and flower offerings, prayers, art exhibitions and vegetarian food.

Admission is free and face masks are required.

123rf A number of Easter egg hunts will take place around the city this Easter weekend.

Easter treasure hunt

Hunt for special Easter eggs throughout Riverside Market over the weekend.

The market is also hosting a colouring competition with chocolate egg prizes – and promises a visit from the Easter bunny over Easter weekend from April 15 to 18.

The Great New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt

Follow the Easter bunny’s footsteps around Ferrymead Heritage Park on Sunday, April 17 for an Easter egg hunt.

The event, running from 10am until 4pm, will include a bunny bouncy castle, face painting, pony rides, petting zoo, as well as the Easter egg hunt with treats at the end.

There will also be live music, tram rides, steam train rides, and food vendors for all ages to enjoy.

Tickets are all-inclusive with prices ranging from $9.74 to $22.49 depending on age, and are available through Eventfinda.