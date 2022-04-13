Covid-19: Two deaths, 1878 new cases reported in Canterbury

Hospitalisation rates have dropped slightly in Canterbury, however, the Ministry of Health reported two deaths on Wednesday. (File photo)

Two deaths have been reported in Canterbury, while 1878 new community cases were announced on Wednesday.

Nationwide, the Ministry of Health reported 9495 cases including 1670 in the Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) area and 208 in the South Canterbury DHB area.

The ministry reported 15 deaths, of which two were in Canterbury.

Other deaths were reported in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes DHB area, MidCentral, and Nelson Marlborough.

One person was aged in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s, and one over 90.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive before or after their death.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Of the 551 hospitalisations nationwide, 38 were in the Canterbury DHB area and six in South Canterbury.

Meanwhile, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced Aotearoa would be moving from the red traffic light setting to orange from 11.59pm on Wednesday. The next review will be in mid-May.

It comes as the first flights from Australia arrived on Wednesday morning as Covid-19 travel restrictions eased, allowing quarantine-free travel for vaccinated Australians.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

According to the Canterbury DHB, there were 10,688 active cases on Wednesday.

The ministry reminded people of keeping up to date with their vaccines, wearing masks – especially when indoors – and staying home if unwell.

There are more than 40 pharmacies and medical centres across Canterbury acting as rapid antigen test (RAT) collection sites.

