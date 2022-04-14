Covid-19 blamed for Anzac Day dawn service cancellation in Christchurch

Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch in 2021, when New Zealand's community was free of Covid-19.

There will be no traditional Anzac Day dawn service in central Christchurch this year.

The Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association announced on Thursday it had made the difficult decision not to hold the service because of Covid-19.

However, Jim Lilley of the Christchurch Memorial RSA, said there were other ways people could commemorate the lives lost in World War I and the wars that followed.

“You can lay a poppy at your local war memorial – there are several of them located around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula,” he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff There will be no dawn service in central Christchurch this year due to Covid.

“Or you can stand in silence at the end of your driveway at dawn, as many of us did in 2020 when the whole country was in lockdown.’’

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she also hoped people would take time on Anzac Day to make a personal act of remembrance.

“Covid-19 may have caused the cancellation of most Anzac Day events, but we can still hold fast to the tradition of remembering and commemorating our fallen soldiers and veterans.”

RSA Canterbury district president Stan Hansen said many Anzac services across Canterbury had either been cancelled or scaled back this year.

He encouraged people to find their local memorial and pay homage there.

“Anzac is not cancelled, it’s just going to be done differently this year.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff People are being encouraged to find other ways to commemorate Anzac Day in Christchurch this year.

Hansen said most of the services were scaled back when there were still restrictions on numbers at outdoor events.

Those restrictions were lifted on Thursday, but Hansen said it had come too late for many.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said the decision to cancel the city’s dawn service was made by the RSA.

The council said it would be in a position to go ahead with any road closures if the event was taking place.

They said the closure of Cranmer Square was not a reason for the cancellation. The square is being repaired after it was damaged by anti-Government protestors.

“The service was cancelled because the RSA’s concerns for the health and wellbeing of veterans in the Covid-19 environment.”

While there will be no dawn service, the Anzac Day Citizens Service in the Transitional Cathedral will be live-streamed for the public at 10am.

Hundreds of people attended the service in Cranmer Square last year, when New Zealand’s community was free from Covid-19.

Last month the Defence Force said soldiers should not attend public Anzac ceremonies due to health and readiness concerns, but it relaxed its stance last week.

Personnel can now attend public services in uniform but must follow health protection protocols, including remaining masked at all times, not attending after-functions, and not marching in ad hoc groups.