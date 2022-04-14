Pizza factory gutted by fire to be rebuilt on same site

Flames and a large plume of black smoke billow from the Romano's Food Group pizza factory in Christchurch fire early on a Tuesday morning in March last year.

A pizza factory that burnt down in Christchurch last year will be rebuilt on the same site and reopen by the end of the year.

The Romano’s Food Group factory in Hillsborough was gutted in a massive blaze caused by an electrical fault in March last year.

When the new factory opens by the final quarter of 2022 it will be able to make over 10 million pizzas and bases a year. Design and construction company, Apollo Projects, has already started work on the new factory.

A spokesperson for Romano’s said they would be rehiring staff, but declined to comment on how many people had been made redundant after the fire. The company employed 120 people before the fire.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Fire investigators work at scene of Romano's Food Group factory fire in Christchurch.

Romano’s managing director Brad Kirkpatrick said he was pleased the factory and the jobs were remaining in Christchurch.

“The fire was a devastating event, and we are truly appreciative of everyone who has helped us to reach this rebuilding milestone,’’ he said in a statement.

“We have an amazing team here, who have all done a lot for the business. We are looking forward to having many of them back on deck, delivering the pizzas we’re so passionate about.”

Apollo Projects chief executive Craig Waghorn said Romano’s was a much loved New Zealand brand.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A digger was brought in to help get to hot spots the day after the Romano’s pizza factory fire last year.

“It’s a well known local business that has been established for 50 years, which has truly cemented itself as a prominent household brand in New Zealand.

“Being able to support their continued growth and production in Aotearoa is a fantastic honour for us.”

Romano's Food Group Ltd began in 1975 in Christchurch as a maker of fine pastry under the name Maxwell's Pastry.