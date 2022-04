One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries from the crash in Otago. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after rolling their car in Otago overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Freezing Works Rd, Kakapuaka, near Balclutha about 12.30am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a car had rolled but no-one was found trapped.

One person was seriously injured and taken to Dunedin Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.