Central Christchurch heritage cottage moved as part of restoration

A Christchurch heritage villa has been moved 13 metres as part of its restoration and foundation renewal.

After more than 140 years in the same spot, a heritage cottage is going on a short holiday.

The historic cottage on Kilmore St in central Christchurch was built in 1881 and last week was moved 13 metres, so its foundations could be repaired. It will return to its old spot in May once the foundations have been repaired.

The cottage is being restored by Simone Rewa Pearson and Joe Tonner as a way to preserve a small slice of the city’s history. Many historic villas and cottages have been demolished to make way for apartments as residential development intensifies in the city centre.

“There are so many heritage buildings being demolished and this is the story of one that is not being demolished. It is nice to share that story,” Pearson said.

Supplied A heritage cottage in central Christchurch is being restored.

“Most of the time, these houses get demolished and apartments go up.

“It is about celebrating what the early settlers did in building these houses.”

In order to move the wooden villa 13m, it was hoisted up and rested on steel beams. A machine and a pulley system then slowly moved the historic building over two hours to its temporary resting spot.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The house was moved 13 metres on metal beams over the course of two hours.

Once the house is back on its new foundations, it will be completely restored and ready for occupants by early October.

Pearson and Tonner have researched the history of the building, tracing back its previous owners to the 1880s and up to 2016 when they purchased the house.

The land was leased by a young English immigrant called Alfred W Money in 1859. He built the house in 1881 and owned the place until he died after falling from a tram at the age of 81 in 1909.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Simone Rewa Pearson and Joe Tonner watch as their heritage cottage is slowly moved.

Money ran a stabling and livery business for the city’s horses from Market Place, which is now called Victoria Square. He owned a horse called Rob Roy that won the Lottery Plate at the Canterbury Jockey Club meeting in 1861.

After Money’s death, the property was sold in 1911 for £250 to Frederick White, who was a lamplighter.

The building is now a rare example of early Christchurch housing.

It is located in one of the ‘heritage and character areas’ proposed in new planning laws by the Christchurch City Council.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The owners of the cottage have traced its history back to the 1880s.

Pearson said she was proud to restore the increasingly rare heritage building in the city centre and secure it for the future.

“It is very rare and unusual now. It will be here for a long time.

“This has been here for 140 years and will continue to be here for another 140 years.”