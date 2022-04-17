Helpless parents looked on in horror as 7-year-old trapped on fairground ride

A girl was trapped on the spider ride at Christchurch Easter and Anzac Carnival. Image taken the following day.

The parents of a 7-year-old girl say they were terrified for her life after a fairground ride went wrong.

The child – who Stuff has agreed not to name – was on the spider ride with her dad at the Christchurch Easter and Anzac Carnival at Canterbury A&P Showgrounds on Friday.

The ride stopped, and he was about to lift her out when the pod suddenly shot into the air.

The girl was “petrified and screaming”. Her parents, Ben Webby and Hannah Byrne-Webby, looked on in horror, unable to help her.

“It flipped her back into the seat and pinned her back,” Byrne-Webby said.

“She was stuck there.

“Her feet were hanging out the side of it. It was terrifying.”

The girl had to wait “three to four minutes” while people were unloaded from the other side of the ride, her mum trying to keep her calm.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The girl was left unsettled for hours, says her mum Hannah Byrne-Webby. Image taken the following day.

“I was coaching her and telling her to relax. She could have easily toppled out. It was horrific.

“We were petrified. My husband was standing there ready to catch her.”

The incident happened about 12.30pm on Friday and has been reported to WorkSafe.

“It took a couple of hours to re-settle her,” Byrne-Webby said.

“This could have been so horrific. They need to make sure that ride is safe.”

The spider is one of 15 rides and attractions at this year’s Christchurch Easter and Anzac Carnival, which is held over two weekends.

Lee Kenny/Stuff The Christchurch Easter and Anzac Carnival at Canterbury A&P Showgrounds is being held over two weekends.

The event is organised by JBC Shows, but in a statement to Stuff the company said: “JBC Shows does not own the spider ride. If my name is involved [in] any news there will be a lawsuit (sic).”

Stuff visited the carnival the following day and asked to speak to the owner of the ride. A man said he had no comment to make.

“I’ll speak to WorkSafe, not to you,” he said.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.

Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracy Ahern said she was “distressed to learn what happened”.

She said the carnival was not run by the Canterbury A&P Association, but was held at the Canterbury Agricultural Park through the Christchurch City Council.

In another incident on the same day, an inner piece of a ferris wheel fell off, closing the ride.

“As soon as we became aware of the issues, we immediately closed both rides,” Ahern said.

She declined to comment further while the incident was being investigated by WorkSafe and said they were waiting for the agency’s recommendation about reopening the rides.