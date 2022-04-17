Invercargill house gutted in suspicious fire

A house was found engulfed in flames when crews arrived at a house fire in Invercargill on Sunday morning. (File photo)

An Invercargill house has been gutted in a fire being treated as suspicious.

Crews were called to the blaze on Elles Rd, Kingswell, about 3.30am on Sunday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Andrew Norris said.

When they arrived they found the house engulfed in flames and called for extra support, he said.

Four crews battled the fire and were at the scene until about 7am.

The house suffered “extensive damage”. It was believed no-one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, Norris said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator will be at the scene to investigate the cause later on Sunday morning.