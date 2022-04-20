Community upset at council dismissal of alternative cycleway design

There has been mixed reaction to a hearings panel recommendation to push ahead with plans to reduce Harewood Rd, pictured, from four vehicle lanes to two lanes to make way for one-way cycle lanes on both sides of the road.

A contentious Christchurch cycleway will become a “death trap” if a newly recommended design goes ahead, some in the community fear.

But a cycling advocate says Harewood Rd is already a death trap and the cycleway needs to be built as soon as possible.

A Christchurch City Council hearings panel, chaired by mayor Lianne Dalziel, has recommended minor changes be made to the $19 million, 4.5-kilometre Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd.

The decision comes 16 months after the cycleway was first proposed and follows two rounds of consultation, more than 1400 submissions and 69 previous design changes.

An alternative design, devised by former traffic engineers and local residents Bill Greenwood and Brian Neill, was seriously considered by the panel, Dalziel said.

However, the design, which was supported by some local businesses and community members, was dismissed after an independent review raised significant safety concerns with it.

Greenwood said the community was clearly well consulted but then “equally clearly ignored”.

“I am having difficulty living with such an unsafe poor quality outcome.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury Charity Hospital founder Phil Bagshaw, left, and executive officer Carl Shaw are upset the council has dismissed an alternative cycleway plan for Harewood Rd. (File photo)

Greenwood and others in the community, including Copenhagan Bakery company director Donna Thomsen and Canterbury Charity Hospital executive officer Carl Shaw have raised concerns with the safety assessment of their alternative plan.

Thomsen said the safety assessment was a “light-weight rushed effort”.

The council planned to reduce Harewood Rd from four vehicle lanes to two lanes to make way for one-way cycle lanes on both sides of the road. Seven new traffic lights would be installed, including at the intersection of Breens and Gardiners roads.

The community plan involved a two-way cycleway on the south side of the Harewood Rd median strip.

This would avoid the cycleway passing several business driveways and parked cars. Two lanes of traffic would be on the north side, and one lane of traffic on the south, next to the cycleway.

Christchurch City Council The council’s preferred design for the central section of the Wheels to Wings cycleway, between Nunweek Blvd and the Bishopdale roundabout.

The community design was also $2.5m cheaper and removed the need for two sets of traffic signals, Greenwood said.

Thomsen said she was concerned the approved design involved a cycleway being positioned behind or parallel to parked cars.

”I just don’t want a deathtrap cycleway outside our business.”

Shaw said the community plan was safe and ticked all the boxes, but the council’s plan would involve major hazards for people coming in and out of the charity hospital.

“There are just so many hazards. Our main concern is safety.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost. (First published January 2021)

Glen Koorey​, of cycling advocacy group Spokes Canterbury, said Harewood Rd was a death trap for cyclists.

“Cycling along Harewood Rd at the moment is certainly not fun. It’s almost the scariest road in Christchurch. Anything has got to be an improvement on that.”

He said the cycleway had taken longer than it should have to go through the design process, and it would be good to see it finally built.

Dalziel said the panel had spent several days over the past two months listening to people speak to their submissions and had considered the written submissions.

“There were some really well considered submissions, and it is clear this is a very engaged community.”

Some concerns were raised about the loss of parking around Nunweek Park, so the panel recommended staff look at putting the cycleway on the park side of the trees, to allow for more parking.

The panel also recommended that some safety improvements be made by the entrance and exit to the Mitre 10 store. It also wanted staff to investigate building a raised safety platform on Harewood Rd at the signalised crossing between Matsons Ave and Chapel St.

Other members of the panel included councillors Aaron Keown​ and Mike Davidson,​ and community board members Jason Middlemiss​ and Emma Norrish​.

If the cycleway was approved by the council next month, the earliest construction would start is early next year. The project would take a year to complete.

Council staff first started investigating a possible route in 2017.

The cycleway is one of 13 major cycleways that will eventually crisscross the city at an expected total cost of $301m. About $187m of that will come from the Government’s coffers, not ratepayers.