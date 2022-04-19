Covid-19: 1635 new cases in Canterbury following Easter weekend, 8270 nationwide

There have been 1635 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in Canterbury on Tuesday, following the Easter weekend which saw Christchurch’s streets, busy with holiday goers and shoppers.

The long weekend came after the country moved to the orange Covid setting last week, bringing some relief to businesses.

Nationwide, 8270 cases were announced by the Ministry of Health, including 1445 in the Canterbury District Helath Board (DHB) area, and 190 in the South Canterbury DHB area.

There were 305 hospitalisations across the motu and five deaths. None were reported in Canterbury.

According to the Canterbury DHB, there were 9110 active cases.

The total number of cases in Canterbury was 2580 on Saturday, 1185 on Sunday, and 1202 on Monday.

Over the weekend, the ministry said the number of reported community cases were expected to continue to fluctuate but numbers were reducing overall.

There are more than 40 pharmacies and medical centres across Canterbury acting as rapid antigen test (RAT) collection sites.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The reported number of Covid-19 cases have continued to decline nationwide.

RATs are also available for collection in Canterbury at: