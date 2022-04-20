Covid-19: 49 new people in hospital in Canterbury, 547 nationwide

The Canterbury District Health Board has reported 1870 new community cases of Covid-19 in the region on Wednesday.

A total of 49 new people were in hospital in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Nationwide, 547 new people were in hospital with the virus – 14 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

It included 49 in the Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) area, four in the South Canterbury DHB area and one in the West Coast DHB Area.

The 149 new Covid-19 cases in the West Coast area is a peak for the region – up from the previous record of 127 on April 5.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 2354 new cases in Canterbury, 12,882 nationwide

* Covid-19: One death, 2072 new community cases in Canterbury

* Covid-19: 2705 new cases in Canterbury, 19,566 nationwide



Due to an IT network issue, the ministry was unable to release further data earlier on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, there were 1855 new cases in Canterbury and, according to the CDHB, a total of 9033 active cases in the region on Wednesday.

The numbers released by the Canterbury DHB could differ from the ministry’s daily reported cases due to different reporting cut off times. The ministry did not provide active cases by region on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the ministry said the number of reported community cases were expected to continue to fluctuate, but numbers were reducing overall.

Holiday-goers and shoppers filled the streets in central Christchurch over Easter weekend.

The total number of new cases in Canterbury was 2580 on Saturday, 1185 on Sunday, and 1202 on Monday.

On Tuesday, 1445 were reported in the Canterbury DHB area, and 190 in the South Canterbury DHB area.

There are more than 40 pharmacies and medical centres across Canterbury acting as rapid antigen test (RAT) collection sites.

RATs are also available for collection in Canterbury at: