Christchurch mayoral candidate wants to fill fire truck with bleach to get rid of wastewater plant stench

Phil Mauger wants to use his fire engine to spray water and bleach over a fire damaged facility at Bromley water treatment plant to help alleviate the smell causing issues with nearby residents.

A putrid stench from Christchurch’s fire-damaged wastewater plant has been terrorising the city’s eastern suburbs for almost six months but mayoral candidate Phil Mauger believes he has a solution.

If only the Christchurch City Council would let him fill his fire truck tanker with a mix of bleach and water and douse the source of the smell, he says.

“If the bloody thing wasn’t behind a fence, I would be down there giving it a go now, but I’ve got to go through the right process.”

Mauger, a first-term city councillor who is standing for the mayoralty in October, said he felt sorry for residents who were living with the smell day in, day out.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Councillor Phil Mauger says his plan might not work, but he believes the council should give it a go anyway. He will pay for it.

The stink, which has been described as rotten, pungent and very unpleasant, has plagued the city’s east since a large fire destroyed two trickling filters at the plant on November 1 last year.

“It’s terrible. It’s not just bad. It’s awful.”

The smell has worsened over the past month, with the council receiving 387 complaints in the past four weeks to March 21 – an average of 96 a week, well up from the five complaints it used to receive in an average week.

Rotting material inside the filters have been partially responsible for the smell. Previously, the main cause of the smell had been the oxidation ponds and addressing this had been the council’s priority.

It was the organic material inside the filters that Mauger wanted to spray with bleach using his fire truck hose.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff About 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of material from inside the filters need to be removed to fix the smell.

He was not sure if it would work, but believed the council should let him try anyway.

“I could set up my fire hose to squirt out 50% bleach and 50% water to try and kill the stuff, to stop it smelling.”

Mauger said if it only worked for a couple of days, he would do it again, every week, if need be.

“We have got nothing to lose. It may help. If it doesn’t work at least we have tried.”

He was not sure exactly how much it would cost, maybe a couple of thousand dollars each time, but he was willing to pay for it himself.

“Even if it cost $4000 I just want to try it and be satisfied that we tried. How do you know if you don’t try it?”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mauger says if the plant was not behind a fence, he would be giving it a go, but he recognises he has to follow the right process.

Mauger even had the hose on his fire truck tested by firefighters to see if it would squirt far enough. It does.

About 10 Olympic swimming pools worth of material from inside the filters need to be removed to fix the smell. The work was expected to start before the end of May but could take as long as seven months to complete.

The smell was expected to get worse during this process.

Mauger believed eight months was too long for people to continue putting up with the smell.

He desperately wanted to give his idea a go, but realised there was a process he must follow.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A fire destroyed the trickling filters at the city’s wastewater plant in Bromley in November 2021.

In 2020, Mauger disregarded process, by digging a trench across red zone land in Bexley to resolve a long-running flooding issue on Pages Rd.

He ended up receiving a formal warning from Environment Canterbury and, following a nine-month investigation, the city council fined him $300.

Council planning and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis said staff and contractors had considered a range of options to control and mitigate the odours, but they had disregarded bleach due to the nature of the organic material.

CCC Newsline The two trickling filters were damaged in the fire.

She said it would be difficult to distribute bleach through the filters. The bleach could kill the bacteria when applied, but it was not likely to remove the material.

”Bleach is a disinfectant, not a deodoriser, so during the wetting and drying process around rain events, the bacteria would likely re-colonise and restart breaking down the material and generating odour again.”

There would also be significant hazards associated with applying the bleach, due to its corrosive and eco-toxic properties. Accessing the enormous area, and ensuring the bleach was dispersed evenly would be difficult, Davis said.

There would also be difficulties collecting the liquid and treating it when it leached out of the bottom of the filters.

“Due to the issues with the use and effectiveness of chlorine use in this situation, the council hasn’t undertaken any trials or given in-depth consideration of the councillor’s proposed method.”

Meanwhile, Environment Canterbury (ECan) has confirmed it has not issued the council with any consent breach notices due to the smell.

However, ECan zone manager Johannes Welsch said it was not strictly monitoring the odour emitted from the plant.

“The reason for this is that the consent and any related compliance activity are based on a fully functioning plant.”

Welsch said it would not be reasonable to expect the council to meet conditions of its consent when it was doing everything it could to control the odour.