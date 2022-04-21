Environment Canterbury refuses to issue consent breach over wastewater stink

About 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of material from inside the filters need to be removed to fix the smell.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) is “not strictly monitoring” the stink coming from Christchurch’s fire-damaged wastewater plant.

The regional council’s stance has left Christchurch city councillor Yani Johanson upset and puzzled.

“I would have thought given the seriousness of the situation, they would have been regularly monitoring the odour,” he said.

“It’s their core function to look at air quality.”

ECan is responsible for monitoring the city’s air quality and making sure Christchurch City Council meets its consent conditions regarding odour from facilities including the wastewater plant.

The stink, which has been described as rotten, pungent and very unpleasant, has plagued the city’s east since a large fire destroyed two trickling filters at the Bromley plant on November 1 last year.

The smell has worsened over the past month, with the council receiving 387 complaints in the past four weeks to March 21 – an average of 96 a week, well up from the five complaints it used to receive in an average week.

Rotting material inside the filters have been partially responsible for the smell. Previously, the main cause of the smell had been the oxidation ponds and addressing this had been the council’s priority.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Fire destroyed the trickling filters at the city’s wastewater plant in Bromley in November 2021.

When asked how often the odour had breached the facility’s consent, ECan would not say. Following further questioning, it admitted it was “not strictly monitoring” the odour emitted from the plant relative to the consent requirements.

ECan zone manager Johannes Welsch​ said the reason for this was that the consent and compliance was based on a fully functioning plant.

“The extent of the damage means it wouldn’t be reasonable to expect Christchurch City Council to meet the relevant conditions of the consent relating to odour at this point in time.”

What was important right now, Welsch said, was that ECan was satisfied the council was doing everything it could to find and implement interim solutions to controlling the odour.

ECan believed the council was making suitable progress with repairing the plant.

Christchurch City Council Bromley resident Vickie Walker tells city councillors that smells coming from the city's wastewater treatment plant have made her miserable. (First published April 6, 2022)

Welsch said ECan was monitoring the Bromley area twice a week to assess other facilities known to emit odour, including the Living Earth compost plant. During this monitoring officers “note their observations” regarding the wastewater plant.

Johanson said as the regulator, ECan needed to take some responsibility for what was in the air.

He could not see any reason why ECan should not put the council on notice.

People were concerned about what was in the air and wanted reassurance it was not harmful.

“How do we know what’s in the air? How are we monitoring it?”

Johanson believed ECan needed to provide confidence to the community that the issue was being taken seriously and being addressed.

CCC Newsline Work will start next month to remove material from inside the fire-damaged filter. It could take about seven months.

Earlier this week, mayoral candidate Phil Mauger said he wanted to douse the trickling filters with a mix of bleach and water using his fire truck tanker.

The council has disregarded the idea for a number of reasons, including its likely lack of effectiveness and its hazardous nature.

Cr Melanie Coker has also raised concerns about the use of bleach in this situation.

The former research scientist, who has a PhD in biochemistry, said it was well known that when bleach reacts with certain organic compounds in wastewater more hazardous chemicals were formed.

One of these groups of chemicals were gases called trihalomethanes​ (THMs), including chloroform.

The gases were easily absorbed through the lungs and skin. They were considered by the World Health Organisation as “possibly carcinogenic” and have been linked to increased risks of bladder, colon and rectal cancers, Coker said.

“As Cantabrians, we all know that disaster recovery doesn’t happen quickly. But finding the best solution, the safest solution, is paramount. Sometimes a quick ‘fix’ can make matters worse.”