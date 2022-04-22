RSA's Poppy Day Appeal in full swing in Christchurch

Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch in 2021, when New Zealand's community was free of Covid-19.

Christchurch might not be hosting its traditional Anzac Day dawn service this year, but the annual Poppy Day appeal is in full swing.

The Returned Services Association (RSA) runs the appeal each year on the Friday before Anzac Day. This year marks 100 years since the first drive was held.

Volunteers across New Zealand exchange red poppy pins for donations. All proceeds go towards funding the organisation's support services for Kiwi veterans.

The Christchurch Memorial RSA cancelled its central Christchurch dawn service this year – usually held in Cranmer Square – due to concerns around community spread of Covid-19.

But the city’s veterans were up early on Friday morning, collecting their boxes of poppies from local RSAs.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Manu Lee collects his poppies at the Papanui RSA, to take to sell at Northlands. A former infantryman, he served in Vietnam twice, in 1968-1969, and again in 1971.

Former infantryman Manu Lee, who served twice in Vietnam, took his poppies to Northlands Mall.

“[Anzac Day] is very important to us all in New Zealand,” he said, “Especially people like myself that have served for a number of years.”

He had two uncles in the Maori Battalion, he said, and each of his wife’s grandfathers had served in one of the world wars.

Lee was a regular participant in the Poppy Day Appeal.

“There’s a lot to be grateful for, to people of the past,” he said.

“It’s not a big ask to come and do something to return what the RSA have done for us.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Alastair Rankin, sporting a poppy mask, joined the army in 1967 and retired last year after 53 years service. He had previously retired three times before but kept getting called back.

Alastair Rankin also collected his poppies in Papanui on Friday. Rankin only retired two years ago, after 53 years of service.

“I had retired three other times during that period,” he said.

“They kept calling me back.”

With most of his family hailing from the United Kingdom, Rankin said he did not have the same familial ties to the Anzacs as some – but he was still a frequent participant in the poppy appeal.

“It’s important because I’m an ex-member, it’s important because I’m a member of the RSA, and it’s important because it’s important to New Zealand.”

RSA Canterbury district president Stan Hansen said Anzac Day ceremonies “certainly should not be cancelled”, but may have to happen a bit differently this year.

Local services would be scaled down, he said, so people should commemorate the day in their own way, such as by placing a poppy or a wreath at a local war memorial.

“We can remember.”

Greater Christchurch Anzac Day services (check with your local RSA or council website as details may change):

Papanui (55 Bellvue Ave) 8am. A wreath will be laid at Charles Upham's grave at 8.15am, followed by a parade in the car park at 8.30am.

Christchurch Memorial RSA, which had to sell its clubrooms, will hold private commemorations this year.

Templeton (38 Kirk Rd) 10am. A parade will be held in the car park, but there won't be any marching.

Sumner (9 James St) 10am

Rangiora RSA (82 Victoria St) 11.30am at the cenotaph.