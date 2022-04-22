Covid-19: 1610 new community cases in Canterbury

The Ministry of Health is asking people to make a plan in case they catch Covid-19 while travelling on the long weekend (file photo).

There were 1610 new community cases in Canterbury announced on Thursday, as well as 224 in South Canterbury.

Two people in Canterbury have died with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported 13 deaths and 9390 new community cases of Covid-19 nationwide on Friday, as New Zealand prepared to head into a second long weekend in a row.

One of the deaths was a person between the ages of 10 and 19.

The Ministry urged people planning to travel over Anzac weekend to have a plan in place, in case they or a household contact contracted Covid-19.

“You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.”

If people used their own vehicle to travel, they could travel home to isolate, the Ministry said – taking public health measures like maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations on the way home.

“However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so.”

On Thursday, four people in Canterbury died with Covid-19.

They were among 18 deaths nationwide announced by the Ministry of Health, along with 10,294 new community cases of the virus.

Of those cases, 1682 were in the Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) area, and 241 were in the South Canterbury DHB area.

There were also 53 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Canterbury, and three in South Canterbury.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Over the weekend, the ministry said the number of reported community cases were expected to continue to fluctuate, but numbers were reducing overall.

There are more than 40 pharmacies and medical centres across Canterbury acting as rapid antigen test (RAT) collection sites.

