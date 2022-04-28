Meet the 'rabbit lady' - Christchurch's rabbit rescuer

Lucy Bell founded Christchurch Rabbit Rescue to help abandoned or lost bunnies like Stella.

“I understand rabbits,” Lucy Bell says.​ “They’re my kind of animals … we have an understanding.”

Bell rescues stray, escaped and dumped rabbits through her charity Christchurch Rabbit Rescue.​

When a message comes through that a rabbit’s in trouble, she drops everything and races off in her rabbit mobile to rescue the animal.

She captures them, usually by hand, and administers first aid if needed. She has them spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

READ MORE:

* Western Springs Park rabbit shoot postponed again over fears for dumped pets

* Rabbit fanciers plotted to spread deadly RCD virus to a rival breeder's bunnies

* Colony of rabbits move into empty site in central Christchurch

* Clash of the rabbit rescuers: Another man claims he was the California fire hero

* Why not to buy a real rabbit this Easter



Then she takes them home to study their character. Some “buns” prefer to be inside, safe and quiet. They like to cuddle and some sleep on her bed.

Other rabbits only flourish outdoors, where they can run, jump, dig and explore.

Once she’s confident of their rabbity​ personality, she offers them for adoption. The application form is five pages long – because she must be certain the “furever family”​ suits the bunny.

She currently has about 20 rabbits at home and once had 25.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Stella is comfortable at Bell’s workplace.

Thanks to an accommodating boss at Charter Transport,​ Bell brings 1-year-old Stella​ into work some days.

Stella was rescued from Timaru last year. The top of one ear is missing, and she has a wonky leg. But she loves cuddles and the indoors – probably the picture many people have of pet rabbits.

But some wee bunnies can be “vicious little brutes”, Bell says. They boys fight each other, the girls fight each other. Bell’s arms are routinely scratched. They spray urine everywhere. Teenage rabbits are a whole other nightmare.

Which is why they get dumped in places like the residential red zone, where they’re deemed pests.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Stella lost part of her right ear before being rescued by Bell.

April is a busy month for abandonments. Bunnies given for Christmas have become teenage terrors and the owners are “trapped” by the little beasts, Bell says.

She’d never condone abandoning a rabbit, but understands how it happens. Lots of rabbits escape from their pens as well.

She got into the rescue scene about five years ago, and founded Christchurch Rabbit Rescue in January 2020. It recently got charitable status and can offer tax receipts for donations.

She needs support. Last year, Christchurch Rabbit Rescue spent about $12,000, mostly on vet bills. The charity spent about $4000 in the first three months of this year. When Christchurch Rabbit Rescue​ was launched, Bell was spending her own money.

She rescued about 56 rabbits last year and could have recovered many more, but doesn’t have the resources. Some rescued bunnies are too unwell to survive, even in Bell’s care.

The charity has just won a Te Tohu Maimoa Award​ from Companions Animals NZ​ for contributions to the wellbeing of companion animals.

“Rabbits are something else,” Bell says. She’s calls herself the “rabbit lady”.

Christchurch Rabbit Rescue is on Facebook.