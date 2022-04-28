No quick fix for Christchurch's burnt wastewater plant

The wastewater plant at Bromley burned for three days last year.

Halting the pungent odour from Christchurch’s burnt wastewater plant may not be able to happen any faster, but residents may receive some council help in the meantime.

Almost six months after a massive fire damaged the plant’s two trickling filters, city councillors and local residents have been told there is no quick fix.

The council’s head of three waters and waste, Helen Beaumont, told a council meeting the underlying odour was caused by the extra loading on the oxidation ponds, while the less frequent but more severe source was the effect of rainwater on the organic matter in the damaged trickling filters.

Extra aerators are being installed, with some components having to come from overseas, to ease the pond odour.

READ MORE:

* 'Horrendous, foul, toxic stench' from Christchurch wastewater plant worsens

* Council staff work to reduce stink from fire-damaged wastewater plant

* Tonnes of melted material removed from fire-ravaged wastewater plant

* Bad smells from Christchurch's fire-ravaged wastewater plant to continue for years

* Odour from wastewater treatment plant could last months, council says



Stacy Squires/Stuff Helen Beaumont, head of three waters and waste for the Christchurch City Council, says that if they can go faster to clear the fire-damaged filters, they will.

Removing the material inside was considered the only viable way to stop the odour from the filters and this will take several months. Odours would temporarily increase while this was done, she said.

“If we can do it faster, we will.”

The council has bypassed the normal tendering process and is appointing a contractor, to be announced next week.

Beaumont said in response to councillors’ questions that while they had sought advice from the private sector and other local authorities, there was “not much” central government could do to help.

“There’s no Ministry of Works to roll in any more.”

Tobi Wheeler/Supplied The treatment plant on fire in early November 2021.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the council fully understood the distress of residents in the face of the “offensive stench”, and wanted a “two-way street” of communication between residents and the council.

“There isn’t a single person around this table that wouldn’t vote for a quick fix is there was one”.

Dalziel said that by law, the council was not allowed to spend outside its budget. It also had to ensure the remedial work was done safely for workers and residents.

Asked by Cr Yani Johanson whether any financial issues were slowing down fixing the problem, Beaumont said there were not.

CCC Newsline The damaged trickling filters shortly after the fire.

The council’s insurer accepted its claim three weeks after the fire and is working with the council, councillors were told, but the claim has not yet been settled. The insurer has already approved the cost of removing the filter material.

Other staff outlined how capping the filters would create a build-up of gases, posing a danger to residents and onsite workers, while spraying chemical treatments would risk spreading airborne contaminants while not effectively reaching all the material inside the filters.

The combination of burnt roofing material on top of the organic matter, and the large scale of the 55-metre diameter filters with material 8m deep, made many suggested approaches impossible, staff told councillors. The volume of material is equivalent to 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

New monitoring equipment is about to be installed to monitor air quality around the filters, with the first results due next week, staff said.

CCC Newsline Christchurch City Council has released drone footage of the fire damage to two filter buildings at the Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

Johanson said the “massive” scale of the problem meant some quick fixes initially thought possible could not be done.

Cr Anne Galloway asked for some support to try to ease the distress of affected residents, which could include some financial help, and Dalziel requested fortnightly updates “until this matter is resolved”.

The council voted to ask staff to “provide advice on ways that support could be provided for affected residents”, and report back fortnightly on progress at the plant.

In a deputation to the council before the start of the meeting, residents said precious time had already been wasted, and the stench was worsening.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Katinka Visser says the stench from the wastewater plant is keeping her awake at night.

Katinka Visser said mobility issues kept her at home, and she was suffering from sore throats, headaches and shortness of breath because of the air.

“I can taste it when I’m talking ... it makes sleeping impossible... I miss all my friends, no-one wants to come here any more.”

Having to use a clothes dryer instead of the washing line was hiking her power bills, and she could no longer enjoy sitting in the sun, she said.

“It’s not on, Christchurch City Council. Sort it out now.”