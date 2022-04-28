Police have 'serious concerns' about safety of man missing from Christchurch

New Zealand police have supplied this picture of James, who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Canterbury police have serious concerns for the safety of a man who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

James, whose last name was not provided, was last seen about 7.40pm on Wednesday in the Christchurch suburb of Hillmorton.

He was wearing a black hoody, grey shorts and was barefoot, police said.

Police believe he could be anywhere in Canterbury or possibly heading for the West Coast.

“We have serious concerns for his safety and urge anyone who has seen him to contact police on 111 quoting file number 220427/2575,” a police statement said.