Open Christchurch brings the city's hidden architecture into the light

The 2016 Megatower by Thom Craig Architects is one of many buildings open to the public in Christchurch this weekend.

Walking down a suburban Christchurch street, you might not notice the Megatower and you almost certainly wouldn’t notice that it represents a possible new way of living.

The 2016 Christchurch building fits a three-and-a-half storey house onto a tiny site once occupied by a public toilet.

The unusual home, which even fits a roof terrace onto the five-metre by five metre site, is one of more than 40 buildings that people can explore and discover as part of the Open Christchurch festival this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Open Christchurch: Get a closer look at the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild

* Christchurch residents queue to tour some of the city's most iconic buildings

* Hopes and regrets in the post-quake city



ÅtÄkaro/Supplied A tour behind the fences of the Christ Church Cathedral restoration proved incredibly popular.

The buildings open to the public for guided tours range from the Christ Church Cathedral to a dramatic public toilet, a former gaol to a modernist crematorium, and a bus interchange to a wooden house tucked among the trees.

Festival director Jessica Halliday said the Megatower was a fascinating example of intensive urban housing.

“It is like a little bit of Tokyo in Merivale,’’ he said.

“This is brave and different. It is really small living but completely functional.

“We should see more of this. This is a very intensive piece of development. It is very urban and doesn’t feel like anything else in Christchurch and is incredibly appealing.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Observatory Hotel in the Arts Centre opens next week, but Christchurch residents can get a sneak peek this weekend.

The festival was founded last year by Halliday, who organised the celebrated 2012 Festa event that brought people back into the city centre after the Canterbury earthquakes with a lively celebration of transitional architecture.

Halliday said the overarching aim of the Open Christchurch festival was to inspire passion for architecture and invite people to look at their city in a new way.

“Sometimes you take these buildings for granted. Buildings are the background to our lives and we don’t actually stop and look at them.

“This is an invitation to actually stop and have a look at them.

“Some of these buildings are open most days, but a very clear invitation to turn up and have a look is a really powerful thing. It makes people feel welcome.

“It is such a privilege to be able to share a passion for architecture with everybody. I hope it means more people become interested in architecture as an art and as part of our culture.”

Supplied Fo Guang Shan Buddhist temple in Riccarton Rd, Christchurch is an often popular attraction for Open Christchurch.

And clearly Halliday’s passion for architecture is shared with the people of Christchurch. About a dozen of the 46 tours and buildings up for grabs this weekend are fully booked.

A tour behind the fences of the Christ Church Cathedral restoration proved incredibly popular.

“The cathedral has been astonishing.

“We nearly broke the booking website because of the volume of interest when the tickets were released. Things ground to a halt for a little bit. That has been really wonderful to see.

“There is a real appetite to learn about what is going on behind the fences.”

David Walker/Stuff The restored Wood's Mill buildings in Addington is also part of Open Christchurch.

She said there was also pent-up demand for events after so many festivals were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic controls.

“It is amazing to get here considering everything that has happened in the last wee while and so many events that have been cancelled.

“There is something to do this weekend after months of not having festivals.”

Peanut Productions/Supplied The recently restored Public Trust Office, restored in 2020, features a rooftop bar.

Halliday keeps discovering hidden Christchurch treasures that she hopes to open to the public in future years. She would like to add the St Mary’s apartments on Colombo St, designed by late architect Peter Beaven, and the neighbouring Rose Historic Chapel to future festivals.

She would also like to get permission for the public to tour the Sugarloaf communications tower and building high in the Port Hills.

“People are genuinely interested in what’s behind that door.

“As soon as you start to dig, you discover all these buildings that you didn’t know were there or had taken for granted.”

The programme and bookings can be found at openchch.nz/2022-programme/