New transport hub with park-and-ride proposed for Canterbury's Rolleston

The proposed flyover would link the residential and industrial sides of Rolleston.

Canterbury’s Rolleston could get a new a transport hub with a park-and-ride and bus station under a plan suggested by a property development company.

The Carter Group has proposed the hub, which would link to a new $60 million flyover planned by Waka Kotahi.

The flyover plan was first proposed in 2020 as part of the Government's $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme. It would cross over State Highway 1 and the railway line, just south of the motorway to Christchurch, linking Rolleston’s residential and industrial areas.

Tim Carter of the Carter Group said their proposal was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to future-proof” and create better transport links for Rolleston.

READ MORE:

* Push for Christchurch passenger rail faces another hurdle

* Push to look again at passenger rail for Christchurch

* Highway intersection upgrades to create 'freer flowing' traffic around Selwyn

* Labour commits to Christchurch commuter rail in $100m package



“Frequent buses could run back and forwards to Christchurch and also Lincoln and Leeston. And if commuter rail is ever implemented, there could be buses linking to it, going back and forwards through Rolleston,” he said.

”This isn’t an expensive proposition. The overbridge is the expensive piece of infrastructure and that has already been funded.”

Supplied The Carter Group’s Rolleston park-and-ride proposal.

The proposed parking area would sit on Carter Group land at the corner of Jones and Hoskyns roads, which Carter said they could make available. The bus station would sit alongside on Selwyn District Council land near the existing railway station.

The design would also create pedestrian and cycle links from the railway station and proposed bus station to the flyover, which are not part of the existing design.

The Carter Group owns 65 hectares of industrial land in the town, and also wants to create a 2100-home subdivision there.

It has appealed to the Environment Court after its application for rezoning for the subdivision was turned down by council last month. The application was opposed by parties including Christchurch City Council and Environment Canterbury (ECan), and rejected partly on the grounds of a lack of public transport links to Christchurch.

supplied Rolleston, in Selwyn district near Christchurch, has a fast-growing population.

Waka Kotahi’s flyover plan would take vehicle, cycling and pedestrian traffic and is aimed at improving safety and connecting both sides of Rolleston.

Almost 1000 public submissions and comments have been made in response to the flyover design. Construction is not expected to start until 2025.

Selwyn District Council incorporated a flyover connection in its 2009 Rolleston structure plan, an aspiration plan for future development.

Murray Washington, the council’s infrastructure group manager, said they had “indicated to Waka Kotahi that it would like any opportunities for park-and-ride options to be considered as part of the flyover project, and it has been assured that it will be.”

ECan councillor Tane Apanui described the Carter Group plan as timely. He said the future of transport was going to be “a tapestry of ideas and work” from both private industry and governing bodies.

supplied/Stuff Part of Rolleston’s industrial area.

Commuter rail services linking Christchurch and Rolleston have long been suggested, but hurdles have included cost and how the service would link up with other transport at each end. Fast-growing Rolleston has doubled in size since before the earthquakes and now has a population of about 20,000.

The Labour Party promised commuter rail “within a few years” to Rolleston during the 2017 election campaign, and before the 2020 election Christchurch MP Megan Woods said she wanted shovels in the ground this term.

In February, ECan asked the Canterbury Regional Transport Committee to form a working group to “investigate opportunities to progress passenger rail in Canterbury”, focussing on the greater city area. The committee comprises Canterbury mayors plus representatives from ECan and Waka Kotahi.

A draft business case prepared for ECan two years ago calculated establishing a passenger rail service would cost $41m, including $10m for a new central Christchurch station and tourist hub. Annual operating costs were projected to be about $5m.