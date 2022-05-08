Hard-to-reach rubbish collected in Mother of All Clean-Ups

Living Springs conservation co-ordinator Anna Columbus, left, and Katie Dunlop, a co-ordinator with Conservation Volunteers NZ, scour a Quail Island shore for rubbish.

We leapt from the boat near Shipwreck Bay on Ōtamahua-Quail Island.​

Other crews on Friday’s mission were dropped further around Ōtamahua and some on the far shore at Te Wharau-Charteris Bay.

The was the Mother of All Clean-Ups – Hard to Reach Places.

The clean-up, now in its sixth year, featured more than a 1000 volunteers clearing rubbish from Christchurch waterways on Saturday.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Leanne Cropp, left, with her children Emily, 17, and Will, 13, look for rubbish along the Heathcote River and Earnlea Clark Reserve in Somerfield on Saturday.

This year, for the first time, Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour was added to the effort.

The harbour is huge and features many small bays and craggy outcrops. Access is difficult, sometimes dangerous and often across private land.

But it wouldn’t be a proper clean-up unless these hard-to-reach places were scoured as well.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mia Aramowicz, left, and Auraeyah Harris, both year 10 at Cashmere high School, collect rubbish near the Heathcote River.

Two groups were drafted for the operation, both of them recently launched conservation programmes funded by Jobs for Nature,​ a Covid relief fund targetting green projects.

One party was tied to Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke​ and operates from Rapaki with the Conservation Volunteers NZ. The second party works at Living Springs,​ the school camp and events centre at Allandale.​

Will Harvie/Stuff Is this white thing plastic or a bit of marine animal? It's plastic.

The goal had been for the crews to collaborate on each other’s projects but both have been so busy, that hasn’t happened much, said Living Springs conservation co-ordinator Anna Columbus.​

These were mostly fit, young people capable of clambering up and down the Port Hills planting trees, trapping pests, repairing fences, regardless of the weather.

A day of boating, coasteering and rubbish collecting in hard-to-reach places was a brief and welcome change.

Will Harvie/Stuff Katie Dunlop, left, and Anna Columbus on Quail Island for the Mother of all Clean-Ups.

From Shipwreck Bay, my party of three headed along the coast to towards Lyttelton. Katie Dunlop, a co-ordinator with Conservation Volunteers NZ, was most eagle-eyed.

We were mostly after plastic –and plastic in it’s many shapes and colours was well hidden in long stretches of seashells, rocks and seaweed.

We filled half a green rubbish bag in about two hours, and were turned back by high bluffs that were beyond our skills and gear to navigate.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Jeanette Smith picks up rubbish from Earnlea Clark Reserve in Somerfield on Saturday.

After we were lifted off the beach, the skipper was calculating how to land another crew on the other side of those bluffs.

On Thursday, the Ngāti Wheke crew had scoured shores at the harbour mouth – Little Port Cooper and the like – and returned with about 10 green rubbish bags, plus a racing buoy, a window, a tyre, and a bucket of random rusty metal objects.