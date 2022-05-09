New dance company celebrates light at end of the tunnel after pandemic

The new dance company aims to create dance work that can be staged in uncertain times.

Christchurch choreographer Fleur de Thier has created a new dance company to celebrate “light at the end of the tunnel” after the Covid-19 pandemic massively disrupted New Zealand’s performing arts industry.

The new company, The Leap Project, will perform its first show, called Finding Light, at the Lyttelton Arts Factory on Saturday.

De Thier, who has taught dance and movement at Hagley College for over 20 years, said she wanted The Leap Project to create work that was easy to stage during uncertain times.

She said the new show would be largely improvised by six dancers after just two rehearsals. The show will be lit by the performers carrying hand held lights.

“It is about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, having gone through a period of time when we have all had work taken away from us or shows cancelled or postponed.

“It feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel now.”

Supplied The company will perform at the Lyttelton Arts Factory on Saturday.

She also wanted to create a company that could draw on the pool of talented dancers in Christchurch.

“I am really aware that we have all these great professionally trained dancers that are choosing to return to Christchurch or might travel through to see family on holidays.

“I felt like I just needed to create something that could use them without the need for lots of funding and time to make a work.

She assembled a group of artists which created a vehicle for them to perform, she said.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Choreographer Fleur de Thier has taught at Hagley College for over 20 years.

The company would be nimble and not require major funding to stage work.

She wanted Leap Project to happen in pop up venues and not be reliant on conventional performances spaces, she said.

“I want to surprise audiences with who is in the shows and where the shows are performed.

“This is about creating a vehicle for the dancers to celebrate moving.

“I just wanted that freedom.”