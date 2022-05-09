Public amphitheatre and arts hub proposed for central Christchurch site

The Hexagon is a new theatre hub proposed for a site in the performing arts precinct in central Christchurch.

A $4 million outdoor theatre and arts hub has been proposed for a central Christchurch site formerly earmarked for a new Wilson Parking building.

Theatre producer and Little Andromeda founder Michael Bell is part of a group proposing a public amphitheatre, rehearsal space, co-working space for artists, landscaping and a food truck area for the Gloucester St site.

The Christchurch City Council had originally planned to sell the 2000 square metre empty plot to Wilson Parking, but that proposal was scrapped after a public backlash in March.

Supplied The amphitheatre could be used for summer festivals, sport screenings and open air theatre, its proponents say.

The site is part of the performing arts precinct rebuild anchor project and sits between the Isaac Theatre Royal and the planned site for a new Court Theatre, which is expected to open next year.

Bell presented the project, tentatively called The Hexagon, to city councillors on Monday evening during hearings for the annual plan.

He said the project could be built and operated by the council and called for councillors to include the proposal in the annual budget.

“We were pretty stoked that the council decided not to put a car park on that land. We thought we should propose something alternative to put on there,” he said.

Supplied Christchurch theatre producer and Little Andromeda founder Michael Bell hopes the council will fund the project.

“We are asking the council to set aside $2m to $4m to essentially glorify the landscaping that they are going to do on the site anyway.

“We want to see this land retained through council ownership for future generations.”

He said the amphitheatre could be used for summer festivals like Bread & Circus, sport screenings and open air theatre.

“It will make life easier for those festivals because having outdoor infrastructure ready to go takes away a whole lot of set-up costs.”

Supplied The Hexagon is a new theatre hub proposed for a site in the performing arts precinct that was formerly set aside for a Wilson Parking building.

Bell said the ongoing costs of maintaining the site would be offset by rent from the co-working spaces.

“The investment would last for, hopefully, decades.”

Bell has proposed the new theatre hub with Nathaniel Herz-Erdinger, the Canterbury community organiser for the Living Wage Movement, and Green Lab programme director Khye Hitchcock.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Court Theatre is planned for the site being developed in the background, while The Hexagon is proposed for the empty site in the foreground being used as a car park. (File photo from March).

When the council’s proposal to sell the site to Wilson Parking emerged in March it sparked a public backlash.

Bell​ told councillors at the time that selling the land would be “the laziest, most unimaginative and shortsighted way you could approach one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Ōtautahi”.

But Court Theatre trustee Steve Wakefield said the car park was essential for the viability of the planned new theatre building.

Councillors voted not to sell the land to Wilson and to develop options for future uses of the site.

Plans later emerged for a new parking building on a site one block away as part of the proposed Catholic cathedral precinct.