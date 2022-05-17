Funny business: Comedians stand-up and deliver good times

Australian comedian and ''big deal online'' Celeste Barber is bringing her new tour, Fine Thanks, to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland next year.

In comedy, timing is everything. If ever we collectively needed a good laugh, that time is now.

The borders are open and the international and local jesters are here – or at least on their way to entertain our pandemic blues away.

Australia's queen of comedy and Instagram favourite Celeste Barber presents her latest show Fine, Thanks at the Christchurch Town Hall on Wednesday.

It in she “explores and exploits everything from celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can't dance”. She will also perform in Wellington on Thursday and Auckland on Saturday.

Supplied Hannah Gadsby will bring her latest show, Body of Work to New Zealand in October.

Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour here in August and Bianca Del Rio and Kevin “Bloody” Wilson will both tour New Zealand in September.

In October, the inimitable Hannah Gadsby will present her latest show, Body of Work. Meanwhile, British superstar Alan Carr tours his show Regional Trinket in November, and early next year the down-to-earth Sarah Millican will return with her latest show, Bobby Dazzler.

If laughter is the best medicine, how are New Zealand comedians faring?

Justin Smith, a regular panellist on 7 Days, The Project and The Comedy Gala, is honing her act for the upcoming 7 Days Live show.

She has won the prestigious Billy T Award and the New Zealand Comedy Guild Best Female Comedian award four times, as well as the NZCG's Best MC title three times.

Matt Crockett/Supplied Comedian Sarah Millican has announced New Zealand dates, including a Christchurch show, as part of her Bobby Dazzler tour.

“It was horrific, just awful,” Smith said of the Covid-19 lockdowns. “I was lucky my husband was still working, that’s how we got through ... it was disheartening.

“The first time, we were all together doing the right thing. The second one in Auckland was different, I found that quite tough mentally.”

Throughout New Zealand, tiny pockets of laughter, found at niche places like the Good Times Comedy Club in Christchurch, burst through various traffic light settings as comedians rallied to deliver one-liners and monologues offering joy.

Comedians answered the call to stand-up and open mic nights to 100 or fewer laugh-hungry punters were held from the tip to the tail of the country.

“We were doing gigs to a much smaller capacity but the people who were there more than made up for it,'' said Smith.

“What you want in a comedy audience is people who really want to be there, rather than people who want to drink and talk. It was full of people who wanted to be there, we wanted to be there so badly.”

Supplied Comedian Justine Smith is on tour with 7 Days Live in June.

Smith described the New Zealand comedy scene as “very healthy”.

The Christchurch-born comedian is preparing for an upcoming tour in June with the 7 Days Live crew.

Hosted by Jeremy Corbett, comedians including Paul Ego, Dai Henwood, Smith, Josh Thomson, Laura Daniel and Ben Hurley from the popular TV show are “away laughing” on the road, performing a 13-date nationwide tour.

7 Days Live has been running for 10 years but had to postpone last year’s tour.

“I stopped believing it would ever happen,” said Smith. “Aside from helpful financially, it’s the most fun I can have.”

Whenever Smith returns to her hometown, she feels especially at home in the Christchurch Town Hall.

“My house is gone, my school is gone, all the places I used to hang out are gone,” she said. “I used to perform at the Christchurch Town Hall when I was a kid in choir at intermediate, so the last time I was in Christchurch, walking into the foyer and walking on stage was unbelievably emotional.”

That night she made it through her stand-up set and thanked the crowd before bursting into “ugly tears”.

“It was such a moment for me. I actually got a tattoo that day to commemorate the moment ... it’s a massive Town Hall on my back,” she joked.

“No, it’s not, it’s a Minnie Mouse bow. But the highlight of this tour will be the Christchurch show for me.”

It sounds like the start of a poor joke, but comedy makes people feel better.

“It sounds trite, but I believe it does help people, even if it is only for the 25 minutes you are talking,” said Smith.

“It unifies people, everyone is laughing together. In this digital everything-so-fast age, to have people sit down for half an hour away from their devices and laughing together, that feeling is the payoff for me.”