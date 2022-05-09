Dance-O-Mat busts a move to a new site in central Christchurch

The Dance-O-Mat is being dismantled and moved to a vacant site on Manchester St, near the Hereford St corner.

Christchurch’s beloved Dance-O-Mat is busting a move to a new site in the city centre.

Workers started dismantling the dance floor of the coin-operated disco on Gloucester St on Monday afternoon.

The Dance-O-Mat, which attracted international attention when Prince Charles turned up for a boogie in 2012, is moving to a new site on Manchester St.

It is moving from its home on Gloucester St after seven years on the site to make way for construction of the new Court Theatre.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The dance floor of the Dance-O-Mat was partially dismantled on Monday.

The Dance-O-Mat started life on the corner of St Asaph and Manchester streets in 2012 before moving to two sites on Oxford Tce – where Prince Charles took Christchurch woman Lisa Shannon for a spin after she bravely asked him for a dance – and then its current site on Gloucester St.

The cost of the relocation, along with the replacement of many worn elements of the popular dance floor, was paid for by 340 donors collectively giving more than $25,000 through the Boosted crowdfunding website.

The new dance floor will be built on an empty site on the west side of Manchester St between the new Paddy McNaughton’s Irish bar and the restaurant Mexico.