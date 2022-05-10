Youths break into control room in 'unacceptable' incident at Christchurch Men's Prison

Five young prisoners were held to account after breaking into a control room at Christchurch Men’s Prison on Saturday. (File photo)

An investigation is underway after five youths smashed a window and broke into a control room in the Youth Unit of Christchurch Men’s Prison.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon during supervised unlock hours, prison director Jo Harrex said.

A full search of the unit was undertaken after staff discovered the broken window into a sally port, which gave the young men access to the control room through an unlocked door, she said.

Harrex said the unit was adequately staffed at the time of the incident, but there were no staff members in the control room, as they were supervising prisoners during outdoor recreation.

READ MORE:

* Prison staff warned to hide their uniforms outside work due to safety concerns

* Two prison guards injured after five high-security inmates assault staff

* Convicted killers break out of cells and cause thousands of damage



“We had the required number of staff rostered on for the number of prisoners within the unit.”

The youth unit and control room were located with the perimeter of the prison and there was no exit into the wider prison, Harrex said.

“There was no risk to the public at any time.”

Harrex said the incident was “clearly unacceptable” and the young men would be held to account.

The group were put on management plans and their security classifications were being reviewed, she said.

A full search of the unit was carried out including cell searches and reviewing CCTV footage.

Some stolen items were retrieved and staff were confident there were no other items to recover, she said.

An investigation remained ongoing to “fully understand the facts” but action to prevent similar incidences had already been taken, including unlocking men in the youth unit in smaller groups and reminding staff that all restricted areas of the unit were to be secured at all times.

“We will take further action as necessary as soon as we have established the facts.”