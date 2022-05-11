Rotten material to be removed from damaged wastewater treatment plant

Two trickling filters at Christchurch's Bromley wastewater treatment plant were damaged by a fire last year.

Work to remove rotten material from Christchurch’s damaged wastewater treatment plant to end a foul stench that has hung over the east of the city for months will begin this week.

Two trickling filters at the Bromley plant were destroyed by a large fire on November 1.

Since then, the community has put up with a smell that has been variously described by residents as rotten, pungent and very unpleasant.

The smell worsened in the weeks leading up to early April, but the city council said work to remove the rotting material causing the stench would begin on Thursday.

Southern Demolition and Salvage had been contracted and would be working 12 hours a day, six days a week to complete the clean-up, council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said.

“They are aiming to have the task completed in four months, which means that by early September one of the main sources of the stench from the plant will have been eliminated,” she said.

Southern Demolition carried out a trial removal of material in December and was aware of the “huge job ahead”.

The stench, which fluctuates depending on the weather, has caused distress for nearby residents, and the procurement process was fast-tracked to get rise of the smell as quickly as possible, Beaumont said.

Christchurch City Council Bromley resident Vickie Walker tells city councillors that smells coming from the city's wastewater treatment plant have made her miserable. (First published April 6, 2022)

The fire-damaged trickling filters have concrete walls eight metres high and contain the volume of about 10 Olympic swimming pools of material to remove – totalling about 26,000 cubic metres.

The material will be disposed at the Kate Valley landfill, where it will be treated as hazardous waste.

Beaumont warned there would be days when the smell could worsen while material buried inside the trickling filters was exposed and started to rot.

“We know this is the last thing that residents want to hear, but at least we now have clear time frames around when the removal work should be completed,” she said.

“By spring-time the stench from the plant should be much less of an issue.’’

The cost of the task would be funded from an interim payment the council had received from insurers, Beaumont said.