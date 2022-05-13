Lincoln residents 'devastated' as controversial 1700-house subdivision recommended for approval

The town of Lincoln could get thousands of new residents if a development bid by Christchurch’s Carter Group succeeds (video first published March 2021).

Lincoln residents say their little town is not set up to handle almost doubling in size, after a controversial plan change they fear will gobble up productive farmland overcomes an important hurdle.

Independent commissioner David Caldwell has released his draft recommendation to Selwyn District Council, suggesting it approves an application to rezone 186 hectares of rural land outside Lincoln to residential land.

Rolleston Industrial Developments – owned by the Carter Group’s Philip and Tim Carter – first applied for the plan change to create a 2000-lot subdivision in late 2020. That number was later revised to 1710 lots.

According to last year’s long-term plan, there were 2666 homes in Lincoln.

Stuff The Carter Group’s subdivision plan for Lincoln.

READ MORE:

* New 800-home subdivision would create satellite town in North Canterbury

* Nearby councils could sink plans for new solar homes in satellite town

* Otatara subdivision proposal in hands of independent commissioner



The proposal faces fierce opposition from locals, many of whom were “devastated” to learn it was being recommended to council.

Long-time Lincoln resident and community advocate Sam Elder said this single development was going to grow the village’s population hugely, in one fell swoop.

“The people I’ve spoken to have been surprised and shocked... They’re wanting their council to stand up for their views, but nervous that they won’t.”

Lincoln had already trebled in size since the earthquakes, but this was an unplanned, private development, in a spot with little infrastructure to support it, she said.

The Greater Christchurch Partnership already had an urban development plan detailing where future development should go, and the proposed subdivision fell outside its urban boundaries, she said.

Elder said it would stretch the rest of the town thin.

“We have one high school, [and] a medical centre where you can’t register as a patient – it’s full.

“Unless anything changes, we’ll end up needing to bus our kids to Rolleston to go to [school].”

Elder did not know of any planned investment to rectify the situation.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff 1700 new homes are proposed for Lincoln – a township which currently has just 2900 homes (file photo).

Of more than 260 submissions on the plan change, very few supported it, she said.

“It’s completely at odds with the wishes of the community.”

But it was not a “done deal” yet, and the decision was still up to Selwyn’s councillors.

“We want the council to stand together with the community they are paid to represent.”

On top of that, the site was wet and low-lying, and on highly productive food-growing soil, she said.

“We need climate resilient communities, we need low-carbon communities... and we need houses that are flood-resistant.”

Supplied Long-time Lincoln resident Sam Elder is unhappy at plans for a major development in the Selwyn town.

Tim Carter previously told Stuff these developments benefited greater Christchurch.

“As a region, we’re competing for people with not only Wellington and Auckland, but with overseas cities like Melbourne.”

The company’s application said its project would help housing affordability by providing “additional competition within greater Christchurch and not just the Lincoln residential land market”.

The loss of productive soil to housing was a broader issue, and numerous experts – many from nearby Lincoln University – made submissions arguing the land should be protected for food production.

Supplied/Stuff Tim Carter of the Carter Group.

One soil scientist argued the site was made up of at least 50% highly productive soils.

The block is on a mix of class 1,2 4 soils, with class 1 considered the most versatile for growing. Most of the site is currently taken up by a dairy farm.

In the commissioner’s report, the current landowner said the soils drained poorly and had to be actively managed, and were likely unsuitable for crops. The developer also didn’t consider the potential loss of agricultural production to be significant.

MP and Green Party environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage said food security was an important part of a sustainable Aotearoa, and protecting the ability to feed people requires sufficient land.

More than 80% of the New Zealand’s vegetables were grown for domestic supply, and their export was important to the Pacific Islands, she said.

The Government was currently working on a proposed National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land, and she said it needed to be finalised to provide national direction on “protecting our elite, food-growing land”.

Sage said it was disappointing the Resource Management Enabling Housing Supply Act – which encouraged more medium density housing by allowing townhouses in urban areas – did little to rein in private developers trying to re-zone rural land to create sprawling new subdivisions.

This was especially an issue in Selwyn, she said, where such applications often undermined years of planning work by the Greater Christchurch Partnership.

STUFF A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (Video first published in October 2021)

The partnership – which included local and regional councils, and Ngāi Tahu – had spent many years setting appropriate urban limits to help avoid urban sprawl, encouraging new development close to public transport corridors and in sync with infrastructure like sewage and wastewater, Sage said.

“Selwyn District Council needs to recognise the strong opposition of the local community and the unsuitability of the land for housing.”

In his draft recommendation, Caldwell wrote concerns raised by submitters had been “appropriately addressed”, and the developers had made a number of amendments throughout the process.

Caldwell still needed to finalise his recommendation, and to consider submissions on a minute filed last week, which could alter the final copy.

His recommendation will then go to council, who will decide whether to approve it, approve it with modifications, or reject it.

Supplied The Carter Group’s planned subdivision at Ohoka in North Canterbury.

After a decision was made, there would be a 30-day period where any party could file an appeal.

Earlier this year, Selwyn District Council shot down a similar application by the Carter Group to build 2100 new homes in nearby Rolleston.

The Carter Group wanted its limited-density land there – currently able to be subdivided into around 150 homes – rezoned to significantly boost the number of homes which could be built on it.

Commissioner David Caldwell had recommended council decline the application.

The developer has until May 23 to lodge an appeal with the Environment Court.

The Carter Group also has a rezoning application under consideration at North Canterbury’s Ohoka, to create an 800-home subdivision.