New speed limits on roads connecting Christchurch and Akaroa

Safer speed limits are being introduced, affecting State Highway 73 and 75 betwen Christchurch and Akaroa, as well as State Highway 74 in Lyttelton.

New speed limits have been introduced on the roads connecting Christchurch and Akaroa, but a delay on new road signs due to Covid-19 mean they won’t come into effect for months.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the changes would affect State Highway 73 and 75 between Christchurch and Akaroa, and SH74 in Lyttelton.

The changes were expected to come into effect in late July or early August due to Covid-related supply chain issues, meaning supplies for new signs could be unavailable until mid-year, Waka Kotahi said.

It included more consistent speeds through Halswell with a change of 60kph over the hilltop and 50kph through Little River to just past Wairewa Marae. Meanwhile, sections of State Highway 75 deemed high-risk were reduced to 80kph

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships James Caygill said it was important speed limits reflected the type of road and their environment and 100kph in some areas was “not safe or appropriate”.

“The roadside conditions of Banks Peninsula with narrow shoulders and no physical separation of traffic means there’s little margin for error.”

In the nine years between 2011 and 2020, 747 crashes were recorded between Christchurch and Akaroa, leading to nine deaths and 74 seriously injured, Caygill said.

“It’s time to stop paying the road toll. We know that safer speeds will make a difference.”

Lowered speed on a similar rural highway corridor between Blenheim and Nelson on SH6 saw no deaths since it was introduced in December 2020, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Speed limits on roads across Banks Peninusla were introduced last year.

“While these positive results are early indicators, the reduction in crashes and serious casualties is very encouraging.”

A drive from Akaroa to Christchurch at 84kph made a time difference of under five minutes, he said.

Although it felt different compared to what he was used to, if the “small inconvenience of a few minutes” would reduce road deaths or serious injuries, “then I am all for it”, Caygill said.

In order to make the roads safer, working towards the “Road to Zero” target of reducing deaths and serious by 40% by 2030, Waka Kotahi was also working on other road improvements.

It included installing new signage at town entrances, adding or improving road markings, continuing on maintenance work on SH73 and 75 with nearly 30km of road resurfacing under way between Christchurch and Akaroa, and investigating a range of infrastructure improvements along SH75 between Tai Tapu and Akaroa.

Christchurch City Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said safer speeds on local roads and in rural townships would recognise the environment where there were “more people walking, riding, driving and cycling in these areas, particularly vulnerable schoolchildren and the elderly”.

It also aligned with other speed reductions across Banks Peninsula, introduced in 2021, he said, which had been “positively received by communities”.

Following a joint community consultation process, the council would decide new speed limits for some side roads and townships adjoining SH75, including Motukarara through to Takamatua.