Vikings, astronauts and Lucifer: the stories about life that proved a winner for Canterbury poet Joanna Preston

Canterbury poet, editor and writing tutor Joanna Preston won the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry for Tumble at the Ockham Book Awards.

When Joanna Preston heard her name being announced for the poetry award at the Ockham NZ Book Awards, she was in shock.

“I genuinely didn’t believe it at first,’’ the Canterbury poet said. “It took me a couple of beats to realise it had happened.

“It was unbelievable. All I could think was: ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God’.”

Preston’s second collection of poems, Tumble, won the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry at the Ockham NZ Book Awards on Wednesday.

The top prize went to Wellington playwright Whiti Hereaka, whose novel Kurangaituku was described as “poetic, intense, clever, and sexy as hell” when it was announced as the winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, Hereaka also taking home $60,000.

Preston’s win felt especially sweet as it had taken her 12 years to complete the second collection of poems after her debut, The Summer King, wowed critics and swept awards in 2008.

“So many people loved The Summer King that I didn’t want to do a bad job with the second one.

“It took so long because of my world-class procrastination.”

Supplied Her second collection of poems, Tumble, took 12 years to write and edit.

She describes Tumble as a “choose your own adventure for the journey from child to woman”. It features poems about vikings, astronauts and Lucifer as a tortoise who helps set up Las Vegas.

“It is very much a feminist book. There is a whole group of poems about being a child and trying to work out who you are in the world.

“And there are poems from an adult who is a bit more cynical and battered by life, and still ends up as a powerful and confident woman.”

Supplied Preston said she was shocked to win the poetry prize at the Ockhams.

Ockhams poetry category convenor Saradha Koirala said Preston’s poems were “chiselled out of stone to reveal what was always there”.

“Simply written, yet dramatic and powerfully eloquent, each poem in this book is a banger,” she said.

Preston, who grew up in Australia, said the poems in Tumble grew from her life in rural Canterbury.

“There is a really strong Canterbury feeling to it. There is a swag of earthquake poems.

“I can see all the Christchurch and Canterbury feeling to it, but I don’t know if people outside of Canterbury see that.”

She hopes the next collection of poems will take less time to produce, and already has a number of poems that didn’t make the cut for Tumble.

“The next one will come a lot sooner.

“I have all the stuff that was excised from Tumble and it could take another couple of years to write the rest.