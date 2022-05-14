A 3kg tin of baked beans for $6: Kiwis sidestepping supermarkets for better prices and bulk buys

High prices at supermarkets are pushing Cantabrians to shop around for cheaper options at smaller stores.

With food prices continuing to rise, some Cantabrians are changing the way they shop.

Instead of visiting the supermarket for smaller “basket” shops three or four times a week, people are shopping around for better prices, fresher produce, or cheaper bulk buys.

According to Stats NZ, food prices were 6.4% higher in April this year compared to last year, with increases across all the food categories measured. Fruit and vegetables were up 9.4%, while meat, poultry and fish was up 8.1%.

Budget supermarket BargainMe, which opened in Linwood in mid-March, sells end of line, damaged and nearly expired products that bigger supermarkets would otherwise waste.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Elisa Craw shops at her local Funky Pumpkin for fruit and vegetables.

Director Shawn Thomas said they opened the store at a challenging time, but the risk had paid off.

“We couldn’t have opened at a better time,” he said.

“We’ve noticed a huge influx of customers since Easter.”

Thomas believed this was down to people realising they couldn’t afford supermarket prices and were therefore changing their mindsets around the food they were buying and where they were buying it from.

“People are looking at things differently, they are thinking ahead. You just don’t know what the future looks like.”

A premium block of butter sold for $5.50 at the store, capsicums were $1.40, and a 3 kilogram tin of baked beans was $6.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bargain Me on Stanmore Rd, Linwood, Christchurch opened on March 12.

Retail NZ spokesperson Aimie Hines said there had been a change in consumer purchasing behaviour in the past two months, with people opting to do one big shop a week rather than multiple “basket shops”.

Despite both supermarket chains responding to growing concerns about food prices, with Countdown introducing a price freeze initiative, and Foodstuffs’ cutting the price of 110 grocery items, people were stocking up on cheaper items at their local greengrocers and bulk stores..

Sydenham woman Elisa Craw said she regularly visited Ken’s Market and Funky Pumpkin on Colombo St to buy essential items such as rice and vegetables.

“It’s more economical, especially if you live in the area,” Craw said.

Families with children were really struggling with high prices, she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Some locals are choosing to shop at The Funky Pumpkin instead of supermarket chains.

“I went into the supermarket to get a kumara the other day, and it was $4.

“This is New Zealand, we’ve got to do something about this.”

The Vege Shop in Spreydon offered fresh produce which was often cheaper than supermarket prices.

As of Thursday, the price of a cauliflower at Pak ‘n Save in central Christchurch was $5.49, compared to $3.99 at The Vege Shop. A bunch of silverbeet was $2.99 compared to $3.79 at Pak ‘n Save.

Capsicums were $3.29 each at Pak ‘n Save, while both Funky Pumpkin and The Vege Shop sold them for $2.99.

Bernie Kenny was a regular shopper at The Vege Shop and enjoyed the locally sourced produce. He liked to support local businesses and shopped there since it opened four years ago.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Regular shopper at The Vege Shop, Bernie Kenny.

“Some things are a little bit more expensive, but generally it’s on par and I prefer dealing local,” he said.

The Vege Shop store owner Mark Newburn said a free delivery option was also available.

“I used to charge a delivery, but I decided to try and cover that cost on my end to make sure we could offer a service to people and do our bit for the community,” he said.

Some produce, such as onions and courgettes, cost less at Pak ‘n Save than at Funky Pumpkin.

Hazel Gomez, who shopped at the Funky Pumpkin, said groceries were still generally cheaper, especially when using a club card, and she enjoyed the variety of fresh produce available.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Vege Shop in Spreydon, Christchurch.

Prices fluctuated and a keen eye on daily discounts or bargains was another way to keep the price of a weekly shop down.

Church Corner in Upper Riccarton offered a number of Asian supermarkets as well as two butcheries and a fish store.

Up to 70 different green vegetables could be found in Sunson Asian Supermarket, with produce such as Bok Choy and chrysanthemum greens selling for $2.99 for 500g to 550g.

Chinese chives, which have a garlicky flavour, were $1.59 for a small bunch.

A bunch of celery was $3.99, compared to $4.50 at Pak ‘n Save.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Owner of The Vege Shop, Mark Newburn offers free deliveries to help his customers cut costs.

Tofu sold in Asian supermarkets was almost half the price of those in Countdown at $3.10 for two square pieces, and were locally produced and refreshed twice a day. So were bean sprouts, at $1.99 for 200g.

Lei Wu, manager at Sunson Asian Market Upper Riccarton said in the past couple of months, more people were buying vegetables and tofu.

Growers Direct Market on Yaldhurst Rd, known as the “green house”, was another popular option for fresh fruits at a lower price. Fresh persimmons were $3.99 a kilo, large hass avocado were $1.39 each, and cocktail tomatoes were $2.50 a pack. It often put out special deals, listed on its Facebook page.

Basic groceries could be found at the Warehouse where 2 litre bottles of milk were sold for $3, 500g of Tararua butter sold for $4, and a 1.2kg box of Sanitarium Weet-bix was $5.

The Warehouse claimed its breakfast foods were still cheaper, even after the two main supermarket chains dropped their prices. The comparison is based on an average full-price basket of eggs, bread, milk, coffee, butter, oats and Weet-Bix on May 12, which cost $25.87 at The Warehouse, $35.83 at Pak ‘n Save and $35.42 at Countdown.