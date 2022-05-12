Two seriously injured in separate crashes at Christchurch intersections

Two crashes in less than 30 minutes left two people seriously injured in hospital. (File photo)

Two people were left seriously injured in hospital after separate crashes at Christchurch intersections within the space of 30 minutes.

A motorcycle and car crashed at the junction of Corfe St and Brodie St in Ilam about 1.30pm on Thursday, the road left blocked while emergency services responded.

One person was taken to hospital after being seriously injured, a St John spokesperson said.

About 20 minutes later, another person was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Christchurch Akaroa Rd and Duck Pond Rd in Motukārara, south of Christchurch.