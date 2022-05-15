Court Theatre reopens with new play after Covid-enforced closure

The Court Theatre's new production of psychological thriller The Girl on the Train opens on Saturday.

Christchurch’s Court Theatre is reopening with a new play after being closed for four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Psychological thriller The Girl on the Train opens at the Court on May 21 and is the first show on the theatre’s main stage since Little Shop of Horrors completed its run on January 22.

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said it was exciting to be opening again after being out of action for so long.

“We can’t wait. Everything at the theatre is looking beautiful, and we have been getting ourselves ready to reopen for our community.”

The Girl on the Train is a thriller based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins about a woman who becomes obsessed with a couple, Megan and Scott, who she watches from the train window every day.

When Megan suddenly goes missing, she is compelled to investigate the disappearance.

George said the play was “something quite different for the Court Theatre”.

“It is a dark, psychological thriller. It is about whether we like the lead character and when does that change.”

Danielle Colvin Photography/Supplied The Court Theatre's production of Little Shop of Horrors came to a close on January 22.

The theatre has also adapted to the new rules around public gatherings. Staff will be wearing masks, while masks for audience members will be encouraged but not mandatory.

One special performance of the new play will require vaccine passes and mask wearing for audience members. The one-off performance is to make sure the play is accessible to as many people as possible, George said.

The Court Theatre’s 2022 season has been changed for the reopening, with the Carole King show Beautiful replaced by the blockbuster Rent as the summer musical.

Rent was originally scheduled for June and July in 2020, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were always very sorry to lose Rent,” George said. “We always wanted to find a way to stand that play up again. Rent felt like a good fit.”

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had had a financial impact on the theatre.

“It has been difficult. We will have to work hard to recover the losses we have made during this period of time. We need to exercise prudence.”