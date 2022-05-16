Consents for Christchurch developments hit by council staffing issues

Mike Greer had to wait nine months for resource consent to build 70 townhouses. Now he has another lengthy wait for a building consent.

House builder Mike Greer has waited nine months to get a resource consent for his 86-home development in central Christchurch. Now he faces what could be another three months just for his building consent to begin processing.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. It costs me tens of thousands of dollars waiting that long,” said Greer, one of the industry’s biggest names. “There’s nothing you can do, you just have to wait.”

Greer is yet another developer frustrated by Christchurch City Council's consenting delays, which have been ongoing for just shy of a year.

Developers Philip Carter and Richard Peebles both hit out at the council last week, with the latter telling it to “get your house in order”.

The council says consenting delays have continued for a “pure and simple” reason – it cannot employ the necessary staff.

In April, only half the consents signed off by the council were done so within the timeframe of 20 working days prescribed in law.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Developer Richard Peebles recently told Christchurch City Council to “get your house in order” over consents.

Greer said the delays were the worst he had seen in the past three to four years.

He wants to build 86 homes on the 8145-square-metre site bordered by Gloucester, Madras and Armagh streets in central Christchurch. This land was previously owned by Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro.

During the resource consent application, Greer said council staff made multiple requests for extra information.

He said following more recent requests, he asked for an independent commissioner to handle the request. A commissioner signed off on the consent on Thursday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Developer Mike Greer had to wait for nine months to get a resource consent signed off for a major central city housing development. Now he faces another wait for the appropriate building consent.

“They’ve just made stuff far too complicated in there, and when you make things complicated it just takes forever,” Greer said.

“The hold-ups are causing​ people not to be housed in this city,” he said.

With the continued “horrendous” escalation in material costs, Greer said the longer it takes for the council to process consents, “the more it costs me to build the houses”.

He said he is currently waiting on hundreds of consents.

“They need to run it like a business far more efficiently,” he said.

“There’s just zero accountability. They stand there and say it’s taking three months to get a building consent and, you know, what are you going to do about it?” he said. “They need to look at another process.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Want to get a resource consent from the Christchurch City Council? Getting one allocated to a planner currently takes 62 working days.

Greer believed a statutory manager needed to take the reins.

But the Government has little appetite to crack a whip.

While the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment wants all councils to “operate effectively” and meet the deadlines prescribed in law, “we also recognise that there are going to be times when this is not possible”, building system assurance national manager Simon Thomas said.

MBIE preferred to work with councils to remedy any problems before taking action such as revoking accreditation, he said.

Thomas offered few details about MBIE’s involvement in Christchurch, except to say they were aware of the delays and were “in regular communication” with staff.

Christchurch City Council’s waiting times to begin processing residential building consents is currently about three months.

“The delay in resolving the issue is pure and simple – resource,” said Robert Wright, the council’s head of building consenting.

It was difficult to find people with good experience and the necessary qualifications amid a buoyant job market.

“We have recruited some really good people, but we have also lost some really good people,” Wright said. “Our people are a sought-after commodity.”

Wright said the council had procured additional contractors, but their capacity was limited, and they were only used for less complex applications.