Residents promised 'transparency' and 'solutions' as council bosses front over wastewater plant stench

Damian Elley says living under the stench of the Bromley wastewater plant is like having something rather unpleasant on toast in the morning, in your sandwiches at lunch and a similarly disgusting concoction at dinner.

For months they have put up with stomach aches, stinking clothes and being stuck inside, prisoners to an infernal stench hanging over their community.

Now mayor Lianne Dalziel has promised greater transparency for those in Christchurch’s east who are living under a putrid pong coming from the city’s damaged wastewater treatment plant, admitting the council “screwed up”.

Councillors also say they will consider “practical” solutions to help the community at a briefing on Tuesday.

About 120 disgruntled residents gathered in the Bromley community centre on Friday evening for a public meeting about the smell, which many have likened to human faeces.

Two large filters at the plant were destroyed during a fire in November. The rotting material that remains inside is the main cause of the foul odour.

Work to remove the material started this week, and the council says it will all be gone by the first week of September.

During Friday’s meeting, residents were given a platform to put burning questions directly to the Christchurch City Council.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Bromley resident Paul Warwood explains his frustrations over a lack of information to Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel over the ongoing smell from the Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

Chief executive Dawn Baxendale, general manager citizens and community Mary Richardson, three waters boss Helen Beaumont, Dalziel and several councillors all there to front disgruntled residents.

On the way to the meeting, residents were able to write down questions on notes.

“Why has it taken so long to do anything?” one said. Another read: “How about free rates for a quarter?”

Dalziel told people she was there to listen, and reiterated an apology to the community for her “insufficient communications” over the stench issues, later saying “we screwed up”.

One man showed her a piece of paper when she arrived at the meeting, saying this was the first time he had heard from anyone.

“That isn’t good enough ... it is not acceptable that you didn't know enough about what is going on,” Dalziel said. “Everything we do as a council from here-on-in will be front-facing.”

Several residents angrily interjected during the meeting to make their anger known, one saying: “You people should be embarrassed, it's been six months.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The treatment plant was badly damaged by fire last November.

Another asked for a high-level plan that was easy to read, saying: “I don't want [the smell] ending up like the chlorination of the water.”

Council staff presented a graph showing the timeline for fixing the smell, pointing out the stinky material would be removed in the first week of September.

Another person asked how the fire began – and there were groans of disapproval when council water boss Helen Beaumont said it was subject to investigation.

One woman asked how the council would support residents. “We're all here and we've had enough,” she said, earning applause.

CCC Newsline Aerial photographs show the extent of the damage to the two trickling filters which were damaged by the fire.

A council staff member said he would deliver options on Tuesday to councillors about what they could do to support the community. “We are looking at all the options,” he said.

Councillor Anne Galloway said the options would be practical, suggesting things like paying for doctors’ visits, getting clothes laundered, and vouchers to get out of the city.

One man challenged councillors to come and camp in his backyard. Dalziel politely declined, but did offer to come and visit him.

Smells wafting from the fire-damaged plant have been reported since the blaze, but the stench has worsened in recent months.

This is because bouts of rain have become more common and thus the rotten material keeps getting wet. That material then dries out, and this is when the smell is at its worst, council staff say.

Some residents wonder why work to remove the stinky material is only starting now, six months after the damage. The council claims it needed to wait for a green light from its insurer, which was only given in March.

The people doing it worst with the smell are in east Christchurch, though other residents further afield have reported getting a whiff of the putrid pong too.

The smell has forced many residents to change their lives.

One woman who said she works at a local school said children were getting stomach aches and could not play in the “disgusting smell” for another four months, prompting a promise from council chief executive Dawn Baxendale to contact the Ministry of Education on Monday.

Another said she would have to make an insurance claim because the stench was in her carpet and clothes.

She wanted to know how the council would compensate her.

“That is absolutely one of the things we will discuss with elected members [on Tuesday],” Baxendale said.