More 'up' and less 'out': Urban sprawl under scrutiny in vision for Greater Christchurch

A major plan will outline key priorities for Greater Christchurch’s future, from how affordable housing is provided to the future of its transport network.

The public will get to have a say on an ambitious plan for where Christchurch builds its houses and roads in the future, but it might not be enough to halt controversial urban sprawl outside the city.

The newly-established Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch, or Whakawhanake Kāinga Committee – made up of ministers, local government, and mana whenua representatives – met for the first time on Friday.

Members, which include Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Housing Minister Megan Woods, have decided on the next steps for their first project, developing a blueprint for Greater Christchurch’s growth.

This will set out how the wider city will develop to accommodate a larger population in years to come, and how it will respond to the biggest challenges facing New Zealand, like housing affordability and slashing emissions.

The partnership planned to let the public have a say on the new “spatial plan”, with a draft to go out for consultation early next year.

It agreed on a key set of priorities for the city, including decarbonising the transport system, increasing resilience to natural hazards and the effects of climate change, accelerating the provision of quality, affordable housing, and improving access to employment, education and services.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the committee offered exciting possibilities to “get ahead of the game” in planning for future growth in Greater Christchurch.

“We have the opportunity, with all the partners around this table, to drive collective action to plan for an ambitious future for the sub-region.

“This will future-proof Greater Christchurch for generations to come. The work will also be useful as a building block in a dynamic reform environment.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Councillor Mike Davidson says any merging of Greater Christchurch into one big city would need to happen sustainably.

The spatial plan will integrate work already under way on a business case for mass rapid transit in Greater Christchurch.

Mass rapid transit investigations for Greater Christchurch will initially focus on the Riccarton and Papanui corridors, but will also explore expanding the system to the Selwyn and Waimakariri districts.

Opportunities to use both light and heavy rail will be examined.

Greater Christchurch has among the highest dependency on private motor vehicle use of anywhere in the country.

Christchurch city councillor Mike Davidson, who chairs the council’s urban development committee and is a representative in the partnership, said if Greater Christchurch was to merge into one big city, it needed to happen sustainably.

“[Christchurch’s population] has grown at a very quick pace, but we need to make sure it grows in the right places.”

A big concern, he said, was private developers applying for ad hoc subdivisions in Selwyn and Waimakariri, which fell outside set urban development boundaries and required district plan changes to go ahead.

That included a 1700-lot subdivision proposed for the small town of Lincoln, which an independent commissioner recently recommended the Selwyn District Council to approve, despite it being outside urban development boundaries developed by the Greater Christchurch Partnership.

“You can’t put that much pressure on a small town and expect that town to thrive.”

STUFF The town of Lincoln could get thousands of new residents if a development bid by Christchurch’s Carter Group succeeds (video first published March 2021).

Such developments could create a number of issues going forward, he said, including taking up productive soils, not having enough access to transport corridors, or enough mitigation for future hazards.

Davidson said there was only so much councils could do in these situations, and that was why it was so important Mahuta and Woods were at the table too.

While the national policy statement for urban development [NPS-UD] encouraged this type of plan change application, he said a proposed national policy statement for highly productive land could help resolve them.

“Increasing housing stock is really important [but] we need to protect our soils for food production.

“It’s hugely concerning what’s going on in Selwyn ... My concern is in the future, we’ll actually regret the choices we’re making now.”

Supplied Selwyn district mayor Sam Broughton says they need to build up, not out (File photo).

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said the district needed to focus on increasing housing density.

“We can’t continue to spread over the plains. It’s too expensive for infrastructure provision and isn’t a good use of our great soil.

“We need government legislation to help protect highly productive land and balance urban growth. More up and less out.”

It remained to be seen what the final plan would say, he said, and the partnership would need to work with developers to get workable outcomes.

“Having a spatial plan is very important for planning and certainty for our future growth.

“I am looking forward to its development. It builds on the good planning framework our district has used over the past 12 years prior to government legislation changes with the NPS-UD, which has allowed a number of private plan changes and individual private direction over the last 12 months.”