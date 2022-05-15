Gaps in Christchurch's cycleway network need filling quickly, residents say

Christchurch residents have urged the council to put more emphasis on initiatives to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

There are big gaps in Christchurch’s cycleway network that need to be filled – and painted white lines will not suffice, the city council has been told.

During public hearings on the council’s draft annual budget over the past two weeks, residents have called for more emphasis to be put on initiatives to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

Resident Marie Gray​ said for too long central and local governments had avoided making the hard decisions and the solutions were now more expensive and difficult than they were in the past.

“They’ve kicked the can down the road,” she told councillors last week.

She said she would rather pay more rates now than have her children face a double burden of reducing emissions as well as dealing with the effects of climate change.

“This is happening now and it is happening urgently,” she said, encouraging the council to keep its ongoing support of the cycleway programme.

The two big levers the council could pull were around waste and transport, she said.

David Walker/Stuff Four of the 13 planned cycleways are fully open and a number of others are either partially completed or still in the planning and design phase. Planning work has yet to begin on three cycleways.

Transport is responsible for 54 per cent of Greater Christchurch’s emissions.

The council has set a citywide target of being carbon-neutral by 2045, which is five years ahead of the time frame set by Wellington and Auckland city councils and the goal of the Government itself.

In May 2019 Christchurch City Council declared a climate change emergency and last year it adopted a climate resilience strategy, which mostly included information on what the council hopes to achieve long-term, rather than distinct actions with exact budgets and deliverable time frames.

Another resident Paul Broady​ said the cycleways were great, but the network was not yet extensive enough.

Painted white lines on the road were not good enough because cyclists were exposed to car doors opening and it would not encourage people to take up cycling.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch’s cycleway network still has big holes, Spokes Canterbury secretary Chris Abbott said.

The council is building a 101-kilometre network of 13 cycleways, which is expected to cost $300 million and is scheduled to be finished by 2028 – 11 years later than expected when the network was first proposed in 2013. The Government is contributing $187m towards the cost.

Last year a group of five city councillors – James Gough, Sam MacDonald, Phil Mauger, Catherine Chu and Aaron Keown – tried unsuccessfully to defer for five years work on all cycleways that were not already being fully funded by the Government.

Chris Abbott, secretary of cycling advocacy group Spokes Canterbury, said while the number of cycleways in Christchurch had grown considerably in 10 years, there were big holes in the network that needed addressing.

He also encouraged the council to start building links between the major cycleways, especially around schools.

“The question you ask yourself is, as a parent, would I allow my 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12-year-old child to cycle unaccompanied along this route? That is where we have got to get to, where the answer is ‘yes’.”

Abbott said people could be categorised into four groups when it came to cycling: “Strong and fearless, enthused and confident, interested but concerned, and the no way, no how.”

The cycleways were encouraging the “interested but concerned” group to get on their bikes, because the first two categories were already doing it.

“We’d like to see the council work towards a city where people aged from 8 to 80 can safely and enjoyably cycle between any two points.”